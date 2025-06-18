Home / Technology / Tech News / All Facebook video uploads to be shared as Reels in coming months

All Facebook video uploads to be shared as Reels in coming months

Facebook will soon unify all video uploads as Reels, removing the need to choose formats. The update aims to streamline content and offer creative tools like effects, audio edits, and filters

Facebook Reels update
Facebook Reels update (Image: Meta)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Facebook has announced that all videos on its platform will soon be shared as Reels, regardless of length or format. According to a blog post by parent company Meta, the existing “Video” tab will also be renamed “Reels.” However, the type of videos recommended to users will remain unchanged. The change is part of Meta’s effort to streamline video content across platforms.
 
“You’ll continue to see reels of all lengths relevant to your interests and from a growing community of creators on Facebook,” said the company in the post.  ALSO READ: Realme Buds Air 7 Pro review: Feature-packed wireless earphones on budget
 
The update will roll out in the coming months, gradually replacing traditional video uploads with Reels.
 
Previously, users could choose between uploading a standard video or a Reel—each offering different settings and tools. Going forward, all videos, whether short or long, will automatically be published as Reels. This shift gives users access to Facebook’s creative tools such as audio editing, effects and filters for all video uploads.
 
Instagram implemented a similar change in 2022 by converting videos under 15 minutes into Reels. Facebook appears to be adopting the same strategy to keep its video features consistent and easier to use. 

Audience setting for Reels

With this update, the default audience setting will apply to both feed posts and Reels. Users will be prompted to confirm or update their audience preferences if the earlier settings were different for videos and Reels.
 
Privacy options will remain unchanged, allowing users to share Reels with friends, a selected group, or the public.  
  ALSO READ: POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect

Topics :FacebookREEL VIEWInstagram

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

