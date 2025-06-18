All Facebook video uploads to be shared as Reels in coming months

Facebook has announced that all videos on its platform will soon be shared as Reels, regardless of length or format. According to a blog post by parent company Meta, the existing “Video” tab will also be renamed “Reels.” However, the type of videos recommended to users will remain unchanged. The change is part of Meta’s effort to streamline video content across platforms.

“You’ll continue to see reels of all lengths relevant to your interests and from a growing community of creators on Facebook,” said the company in the post.

The update will roll out in the coming months, gradually replacing traditional video uploads with Reels.

Previously, users could choose between uploading a standard video or a Reel—each offering different settings and tools. Going forward, all videos, whether short or long, will automatically be published as Reels. This shift gives users access to Facebook’s creative tools such as audio editing, effects and filters for all video uploads.

Instagram implemented a similar change in 2022 by converting videos under 15 minutes into Reels. Facebook appears to be adopting the same strategy to keep its video features consistent and easier to use.