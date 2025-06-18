OnePlus reportedly plans next flagship without Hasselblad: What changes?

Alongside the reported end of the Hasselblad collaboration, OnePlus is also said to be redesigning the camera module on its upcoming flagship models. As per the report, the brand may move away from the large circular camera arrays seen in recent OnePlus flagships and R-series devices, opting instead for a more square-shaped camera housing—similar to the design featured on the newly launched OnePlus 13s. OnePlus has used the circular camera module since the OnePlus 11 series launched in 2023.

On the hardware front, the next-generation OnePlus flagship is expected to feature a triple rear camera set-up, including a 50MP primary sensor, a periscopic telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera—similar to the imaging approach seen on the current OnePlus 13.