POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect

The 7550 mAh battery comes with a flash charging support of up to 90W. Additionally, as per the Flipkart microsite, it comes with reverse charging support for up to 22.5W, which can charge Android, iOS smartphones and AIoT devices.

As per a Gizmochina report, the POCO F7 is expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. As for the imaging department, the POCO F7 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it may house a 20MP selfie camera suitable for video calls and content creation, as reported by Gizmochina.