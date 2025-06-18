AI to shrink white-collar workforce in the years ahead, Amazon CEO warns

“We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” Jassy said. “It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce.”

The company’s share price has declined around 2.5 per cent so far this year, amid broader pressure from investors to demonstrate returns on AI investments. Amazon also contends with external risks, including uncertainties around President Donald Trump’s trade policies, which could impact global operations.

The memo underscores Amazon’s focus on using AI to improve operational efficiency and cut costs — an expectation increasingly shared by investors as tech giants ramp up AI investments.

Layoffs part of restructuring strategy

The latest AI warning comes on the heels of significant restructuring. In 2023, Amazon eliminated 27,000 positions in two waves of layoffs, and AWS cut several hundred roles in 2024. Last year, Jassy had pledged to streamline the company’s structure, reduce bureaucracy, and cut down on middle management layers, the news report said.

While many tech leaders have been hesitant to explicitly link AI to job cuts, Amazon’s statement marks a departure from that trend. Most executives have instead focused on AI’s potential to boost productivity.

Microsoft, for example, laid off 3 per cent of its global workforce in May. According to state filings, the layoffs affected software engineers most heavily at the company’s Washington headquarters. However, Microsoft maintained that the cuts were not a direct result of AI adoption, the news report said.