POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect

Chinese smartphone manufacturer POCO is set to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the POCO F7. The upcoming smartphone is scheduled to launch on June 24. As per the company, the POCO F7 is designed to deliver raw and uncompromised power to cater to consumers who demand speed, power, and performance—minus the fluff.
POCO F7 5G: What to expect
According to a Flipkart microsite, the POCO F7 will be shipped with a 7550mAh battery which its maker claimed to deliver battery backup of up to 2.18 days when used moderately. As per the company, the battery has been designed to deliver up to 1600 full-charge cycles with 80 per cent efficiency retention. Beyond 1600 cycles, the battery efficiency is expected to decline.
The 7550 mAh battery comes with a flash charging support of up to 90W. Additionally, as per the Flipkart microsite, it comes with reverse charging support for up to 22.5W, which can charge Android, iOS smartphones and AIoT devices.
As per a Gizmochina report, the POCO F7 is expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. As for the imaging department, the POCO F7 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it may house a 20MP selfie camera suitable for video calls and content creation, as reported by Gizmochina.
POCO F7 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip
- RAM: 12GB (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Front: 20MP
- Battery: 7550mAh
- Charging: 90W wired charging, 22.5W reverse charging