Samsung Galaxy M36 5G with AI features coming soon in sub-Rs 20,000 segment

Samsung has also previewed the back panel design of the Galaxy M36 5G. According to the preview image shared by the company, the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone will sport a triple camera set-up at the back and will have a flat-frame design.

According to a report by Smartprix, the Galaxy M36 has appeared on the performance benchmarking platform Geekbench, offering insights into its hardware. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. The display could be a 6.7-inch panel with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, featuring a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera.

On the imaging front, the device is likely to feature a 50MP primary rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front-facing camera could be a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.