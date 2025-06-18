Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy M36 5G with AI features coming soon in sub-Rs 20,000 segment

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G with AI features coming soon in sub-Rs 20,000 segment

Samsung teases Galaxy M36 5G with refreshed design, triple camera set-up, and "segment-leading" AI features. It will be sold in India via e-commerce platform Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has announced that it will be soon launching the Galaxy M36 5G smartphone in the Indian market. While the company has not yet revealed the full specifications, it confirmed that the device will be priced under Rs 20,000 and will introduce a new design with refreshed colours and finishes. The Galaxy M36 5G is also said to be “extremely lightweight” and will debut with segment-leading AI features.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: What to expect

Samsung has also previewed the back panel design of the Galaxy M36 5G. According to the preview image shared by the company, the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone will sport a triple camera set-up at the back and will have a flat-frame design.
 
According to a report by Smartprix, the Galaxy M36 has appeared on the performance benchmarking platform Geekbench, offering insights into its hardware. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. The display could be a 6.7-inch panel with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, featuring a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera.
 
On the imaging front, the device is likely to feature a 50MP primary rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front-facing camera could be a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. 
  The Galaxy M36 5G could pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 25W wired charging. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy M36 is expected to come with Android 15-based OneUI 7 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch display, 1080x2340 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1380 chip
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB
  • Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary (OIS)
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

YouTube Music releases lyrics sharing feature on Android, iOS: How it works

Phone 3: Nothing confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 ahead of launch

GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 18 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Musk's AI startup burning $1 billion a month, seeks $9.3 billion lifeline

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung India

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story