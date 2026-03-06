Amazon rolls out redesigned Fire TV app, new TV interface: Check details

Amazon has reportedly rolled out a redesigned version of the Amazon Fire TV mobile app, introducing a refreshed interface aimed at making it easier for users to discover and control streaming content from their smartphones. According to a report by TechCrunch, the update has begun reaching users and brings features such as watchlist management and expanded browsing across streaming catalogues.

The mobile app redesign is part of a broader overhaul of the Fire TV ecosystem that also includes a redesigned interface for Fire TV devices. Amazon said the updated experience focuses on faster navigation and improved organisation. While the television interface will roll out as a free software update to supported devices, the updated mobile app is being released to users gradually.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 4a review: Built different, but carries quirks from the past Fire TV mobile app redesigned: What’s new Amazon said the updated Fire TV mobile app is designed to extend the viewing experience beyond the television and provide easier ways to browse and manage content. The company noted that users can explore streaming catalogues across installed apps, manage their watchlists and start playback on their television directly from their smartphones. The app’s visual design has also been updated to align more closely with the new Fire TV interface, offering a more consistent experience across devices. According to Amazon, the app can also function as a second screen, allowing users to discover shows, save recommendations from friends or add titles to their watchlists even when they are away from home.

The company said that the redesigned mobile app will reach users in India, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan first, before gradually rolling out to more users in other countries over the coming weeks. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15T may get 7,500mAh battery, faster charging: Expected specs New Fire TV interface: Details Alongside the mobile app update, Amazon has also announced a redesign of the Fire TV interface on televisions. The company said the interface has been rebuilt with a cleaner layout and updated design elements, including revised typography, colour gradients and spacing. Amazon added that the underlying software has also been reworked, resulting in performance improvements.

As per the company, the redesign aims to reduce the time users spend searching for content across multiple streaming platforms. The updated interface introduces dedicated browsing sections for different content types such as movies, television shows, sports, news and live programming. According to Amazon, these categories display titles aggregated from the various streaming apps installed on the device, allowing users to browse content from multiple services in one place. The home screen has also been expanded to allow users to pin up to 20 apps, compared with six previously. Additional quick-access features have been added through the remote control, including a shortcut panel activated by long-pressing the Home button. This panel provides direct access to frequently used controls such as audio and display settings, connected cameras and smart home devices.

ALSO READ: Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Check offers on phones, TVs, more Users can also access sections including Games, Art and Photos, and the Ambient Experience through the Menu button on the remote. Amazon said integration with Amazon Photos allows personal photo libraries to be displayed on televisions when the device is idle. Alexa+ integration expands voice-based discovery The redesigned experience also includes support for Amazon’s generative AI assistant, Alexa+. According to Amazon, usage of Alexa+ on Fire TV has increased significantly, with customers interacting with the assistant more than 2.5 times as often compared with the earlier version of Amazon Alexa.