Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Check offers on phones, TVs, more

Amazon India has announced the return of its Electronics Premier League (EPL) sale, a promotional event focused on consumer electronics, starting March 6. The company has said that the sale will feature up to 65 per cent off on products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances and audio products. The sale period ends March 12.

Amazon has also said that additional offers, including bank discounts up to Rs 4,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, no-interest EMI options, and trade-in benefits will be offered during the sale period.

Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Offers

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 17 Pro 512GB

Net effective price: Rs 1,45,000 (including bank and coupon offer)

OnePlus Nord 5

Net effective price: Rs 32,499 (including Rs 1,500 bank discount)

Samsung Galaxy M56

Net effective price: Rs 20,999 (including Rs 1,000 bank discount)

Realme Narzo 90x

Net effective price: Rs 12,999 (including bank and coupon offer)

Redmi A4

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10a goes on sale in India: Price, availability, unboxing Net effective price: Rs 10,999

Accessories

Oakley Meta Vanguard, Matte Black, PRIZM 24

Net effective price: Rs 51,200

Only valid on March 6

Sony WH-1000XM6

Net effective price: Rs 38,990

Only valid on March 6

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Net effective price: Rs 22,999

Only valid on March 6

Boat 2026 Launch Nirvana Crown

Net effective price: Rs 2,499

Only valid on March 6

OnePlus Buds 4

Net effective price: Rs 5,499

Realme Buds T310 TWS

Net effective price: Rs 1,899

Realme Buds Air

Net effective price: Rs 3,699

Boat Rockerz 650 Pro

Net effective price: Rs 2,199

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS earbuds

Net effective price: Rs 1,599

TVs

Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2M2 4K Smart LED Google TV

Net effective price: Rs 47,740

Only valid on March 6

Xiaomi 75 Inches X Pro Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Net effective price: Rs 65,999

Only valid on March 6

Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Net effective price: Rs 42,240

LG 55-inch UA82 AI Series 4K Smart webOS LED TV

Net effective price: Rs 36,240

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV

Net effective price: Rs 42,240

Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV

Net effective price: Rs 32,249

Laptops and Tablets

ASUS Vivobook S16 AI PC, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H

Net effective price: Rs 76,490 (including instant bank discount up to Rs 4,500 on HDFC Credit Card and EMI)

HP Victus i5 14th Gen with RTX 3050

Net effective price: Rs 72,990

Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display

Net effective price: Rs 29,999

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema Premium Edition with 20 Shots of Instax Mini Instant Film Net effective price: Rs 37,999

Only valid on March 6