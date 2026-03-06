OnePlus 15T may get 7,500mAh battery, faster charging: Expected specs

OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that it is going to launch the OnePlus 15T with a 7,500mAh battery in China. According to a report from Android Authority, the confirmation came through a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis shared several key specifications about the upcoming device. In the post, the executive reportedly referred to the phone as the “Small-Screen King” and revealed that it will include a 7,500mAh “Glacier Battery.”

The last-generation OnePlus T-series phone, the OnePlus 13T , was introduced in India as the OnePlus 13s, with some changes in specifications. OnePlus had positioned the smartphone as the most compact device in its flagship line-up. Following this pattern, the upcoming OnePlus 15T could also arrive in India as the OnePlus 15s later this year.

OnePlus 15T: What to expect

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review: Built for scrolling, streaming, daily use Alongside the 7,500mAh battery, the OnePlus 15T is also expected to support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Compared to the previous OnePlus 13T, which had a 6,260mAh battery and 80W charging, the new model brings a noticeable battery improvement.

The phone will likely include an upgraded bypass power supply feature, which allows the device to draw power directly from the charger during activities such as gaming. This helps reduce heat buildup inside the battery and may also help extend the battery’s long-term health. The same feature was also available on the OnePlus 13T.

It should be noted that the OnePlus 13s, which launched in India, had a smaller 5,850mAh battery compared to the OnePlus 13T.

ALSO READ: Following macOS release, OpenAI launches Codex app for Windows: What's new In terms of durability, the OnePlus 15T is expected to carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance. According to a report from 9To5Google, the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

As per the report, the OnePlus 15T’s camera system will also see notable improvements over the 13T.