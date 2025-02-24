Tech wrap Feb 24: Apple Intelligence in India, Snapdragon X chip, boAt TAG

Apple has rolled out the first developer beta of iOS 18.4, bringing expanded language support for Apple Intelligence. The update includes localised English (India) support and new capabilities such as “Priority Notifications.” Alongside this, Apple has also provided a preview of its intelligence features for iPads and Macs through the developer betas of iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon X platform in India, enabling more budget-friendly AI-powered PCs. The new Arm-based processor integrates Oryon CPU cores, similar to those found in premium Snapdragon X-series chips, and features a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second). This facilitates on-device AI processing and is compatible with Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform. ASUS will be the first brand to introduce laptops featuring this chipset.

Indian electronics brand boAt has launched its first object tracker, TAG, which works with Google's Find My Device network. According to the company, TAG supports semi real-time tracking and can be attached to essential items like wallets, smartphones, keys, and luggage to help users locate them if misplaced. It also includes an anti-stalking feature that detects and alerts users of unknown trackers nearby.

Apple is reportedly considering incorporating Google's Gemini AI into Apple Intelligence, giving users an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. According to a 9To5Google report, Gemini AI might soon be embedded into Apple’s Writing Tools and Siri.

Samsung has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G smartphones in India. While details remain limited, the company has stated that both models will showcase a refreshed design with new colour options and an improved finish. Samsung also highlighted that these devices will come equipped with segment-leading features.

On February 24, Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with Apple, bundling select home Wi-Fi and postpaid plans with Apple TV+ and Apple Music. The telecom provider is offering Apple TV+ access on home Wi-Fi and postpaid plans starting at Rs 999, allowing streaming across multiple devices. Additionally, postpaid users on plans of Rs 999 and above will receive six months of free Apple Music.

Xiaomi is expected to introduce its Xiaomi 15 series in India on March 18, with sales likely commencing on March 21, according to a 91mobiles report. The company has already confirmed a global launch on March 2, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The lineup is anticipated to include the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and possibly a Xiaomi 15 Ultra variant.

Following the iPhone 16e launch, Apple is reportedly planning to refresh its product range, starting with the MacBook Air next month, according to Bloomberg. Other expected launches include new iPads, a smart home device, and a second-generation AirTag tracker.

Priced from Rs 34,999, the Vivo V50 excels in portrait photography and overall imaging performance. It offers solid performance and long battery life, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone category. However, the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens might be a downside for users looking for a more versatile camera setup.