Android 15 enables Private Space on Pixel phones: What is it, how to set-up

Android 15 enables Private Space on Pixel phones: What is it, how to set-up

When Private Space is locked, the apps stored within it remain invisible and do not appear in the app list, recent app views, settings, or notifications

Private Space with Android 15

Private Space with Android 15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Google has released the Android 15 operating system for eligible Pixel devices. Among the most notable features that the new platform update brings is Private Space, which serves as a separate area in the app drawer for hiding sensitive apps.

Private Space essentially uses a separate user profile to hide apps, files, and media (both user-generated and downloaded). When Private Space is locked, the apps stored within it remain invisible and do not appear in the app list, recent app views, settings, or notifications.

While this new feature allows users to create a separate space for storing sensitive applications under an additional layer of authentication, it has its limitations. For example, an app stored in Private Space is restricted from running in the background. Additionally, if you switch to a new device, you will need to set up the space again from scratch. Despite these limitations, Private Space is a welcome addition, although some manufacturers like Samsung already offer similar functionality on their smartphones.

Private Space in Android 15: How-to set up

  • Go to the Settings app and select the “Security and Privacy” option.
  • Within this menu, tap on the new “Private Space” option in the Privacy section.
  • Google will first ask you to authenticate using device lock.
  • Once authentication is complete, you will be taken to a new page detailing the Private Space feature.
  • Tap on “Set up” at the bottom right corner of the screen and follow the on-screen instructions.
  • You will then be asked to sign in to the Google account you want to use for Private Space. You can also create a new Google account from this page.
  • Once signed in, the next page will ask if you wish to use the existing screen lock or a new authentication method for unlocking Private Space.
  • After selecting your preferred method, tap on Done to complete the setup process.
Private Space in Android 15: How to access
  • To access Private Space, go to the bottom of the App Drawer and tap on the new “Private” tab.
  • Use your preferred authentication method to unlock this space.
  • To lock the Private Space, tap on the “Lock” button that appears in the top left corner of the new space.
  • It should be noted that Private Space will remain accessible unless you lock the device or tap on the Lock button.

Topics : Google Android Google Pixel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

