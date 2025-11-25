OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 set to launch in India on December 17: What to expect

China’s OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus 15R smartphone in India, alongside the second-generation OnePlus Pad Go 2, on December 17. Much like the recent OnePlus 15 line-up, both devices will go on sale immediately after the launch. OnePlus has already shared several details about the OnePlus 15R, including design elements and durability features.

OnePlus 15R: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will debut in two colour options — Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. The device features a flat metal mid-frame and adopts the refreshed camera module design used on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s. Preview images also indicate that the 15R will carry a dual-camera setup on the rear, suggesting that the telephoto lens introduced on the previous generation has been removed.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15 review: Skips Pro and Ultra labels, yet carries traits of both The company has also revealed that the OnePlus 15R will feature an extensive list of durability certifications, including IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection against dust and water. OnePlus’ R-series phones have generally been rebranded versions of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace line-up. However, that may change this year, with multiple reports indicating that the OnePlus 15R could be based on the OnePlus Ace 6T, which debuted in China recently with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. This suggests that the OnePlus 15R could also skip the last-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and instead ship with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 8000mAh or above

Charging: 100W wired charging ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in India: Report OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad Go 2 will be available in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colours. Notably, the Shadow Black model will be the first OnePlus tablet to support 5G connectivity. The tablet will also introduce the new OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, marking the debut of an integrated stylus for the Pad Go series.