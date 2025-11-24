Tech Wrap Nov 24: Moto G57 Power, Nvidia GeForce NOW, Huawei GT6 series

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the Moto G57 Power, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, in India. The Moto G57 Power sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display and features artificial intelligence capabilities. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (Sony LYTIA 600) primary sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

Nvidia has delayed the launch of GeForce NOW, its cloud gaming service, in India to the first quarter of 2026. Earlier, the service was expected to go live in India by the end of November. However, the company has now issued a statement saying that it will be delayed as servers are currently being built in India. This news comes on the heels of Microsoft's Xbox bringing its cloud gaming service to India earlier this month.

Huawei GT6 and GT6 Pro smartwatches launched in India China’s Huawei has launched its GT6 series smartwatches in India, marking the debut of both the standard Huawei GT6 and the more premium GT6 Pro. The lineup features AMOLED displays and a claimed battery life of up to 21 days. Huawei also highlighted improvements in outdoor sports tracking, heart rate accuracy, and endurance-focused performance, including support for wrist-based cycling power measurement. After ROG debut, Microsoft expands revamped Xbox experience to PCs, tablets Microsoft has announced the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) for laptops, desktops, and tablets. FSE gives PCs a console-style interface whenever you browse or launch games using a controller, making the experience feel more like using an Xbox rather than a traditional Windows PC. Until recently, this UI was exclusive to the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, which were the first devices to introduce the revamped Xbox interface. Then it was expanded to the MSI Claw handheld.

NothingOS 4, based on Android 16, debuts on Phone 3 British consumer electronics brand Nothing has begun rolling out the Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 update to its latest flagship, the Nothing Phone 3. Although the company hasn’t shared a confirmed rollout timeline for older models, it has stated that other Nothing and CMF-branded smartphones will receive the update in the near future, likely starting with the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro that debuted earlier this year. OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in India OnePlus 15R, which is expected to launch in India soon, may not be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. According to a report by technology news-focused platform, NotebookCheck, the upcoming OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The report further claims that, contrary to earlier reports, the OnePlus 15R may not be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, but of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T.

SPPL launches Thomson QLED MEMC TV series starting at Rs 31,999 Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official brand licensee for Thomson TVs in India, has introduced a new QLED MEMC 120Hz Smart TV lineup in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. The company said the range offers 4K output with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR. Running on Google TV 5.0, the new Thomson TVs offer access to several apps and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. Apple's iOS 27 to lay groundwork for foldable iPhone, refine UI Apple’s next generation software platforms — expected to include iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and more — will reportedly shift focus toward stability, performance improvements and laying the groundwork for new form factors. According to a report from 9to5Mac citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to scale back major software additions for next year’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in order to focus on refining its platforms and optimising them for upcoming hardware categories, including the anticipated foldable iPhone.

Soon, Gmail may let you preview photos, attachments from notifications Google is reportedly rolling out a change to Gmail for Android, updating how email notifications look when an attachment is included. Until now, Gmail alerts on Android only displayed the sender’s name, the subject and a short preview of the message. According to a report by 9to5Google, with the latest update, Google is adding visual cues that make attached files — especially photos — much easier to spot from the notification shade. Qualcomm says Snapdragon phones to get AirDrop support via Quick Share soon Qualcomm has announced that Android smartphones running its Snapdragon processors will soon gain support for cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices. This development follows Google’s recent announcement that Android’s Quick Share now works with Apple’s AirDrop system for wireless transfers with iPhones, iPads and Macs. At present, the feature is only available on the Google Pixel 10 series.

Microsoft adds on-device AI to Windows 11's Advanced Paste Microsoft has rolled out an update to its PowerToys suite for Windows 11, adding on-device AI support to the Advanced Paste tool. With the new PowerToys 0.96 update, users can now translate, summarise or reformat copied text using AI models that run directly on their PC’s NPU instead of the cloud. This means faster performance, no internet requirement, improved privacy and no need to purchase API credits for basic AI actions. The update also introduces support for more cloud-based models and a refreshed interface. Google denies claims of Gmail data being used to train Gemini AI