Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Watch and AirPods with cameras, support for AI features in the works

Apple Watch and AirPods with cameras, support for AI features in the works

Camera-equipped Apple wearables, including Apple Watch and AirPods, are not expected to be released before 2027, according to Bloomberg

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 in Aluminum finish (46mm: Jet Black)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After introducing Visual Intelligence to iPhones, Apple is reportedly working to incorporate the feature into its wearable devices, including the Apple Watch. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is developing new Apple Watch models with built-in cameras, which are expected to launch in the future. The company is also planning to bring Apple Intelligence-powered visual processing features to more Apple wearables such as an anticipated camera-equipped AirPods.
 
The report also highlighted Apple's preference for powering Visual Intelligence with its proprietary AI model rather than relying on third-party providers. Currently, the feature leverages OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's visual search capabilities.
 

Upcoming Apple wearables

Apple Watch with built-in camera

 
Apple is reportedly planning to introduce cameras in both the standard and Ultra models of the Apple Watch. As per the Bloomberg report, the standard variant could feature a camera embedded within the display. However, it remains unclear whether this would involve under-display technology or a visible camera cutout.  ALSO READ | Apple iPhone 17: 5 major changes expected from 'Pro models' in the series
 
For the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple is said to be considering placing the camera on the side, near the digital crown and side button. The additional space on the Ultra model compared to the standard version could facilitate this placement. According to the report, this set-up may also enhance usability by allowing users to scan objects or capture images more easily.
 
These camera-equipped Apple Watch models are not expected to be released before 2027.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 17: 5 major changes expected from 'Pro models' in the series

He Lifeng, Chinese Vice Premier

China's vice premier reassures foreign CEOs on investment, business growth

Tech Wrap March 21

Tech Wrap March 21: Assassin's Creed launch, AI in Gmail, Apple lawsuit

apple, apple intelligence, iPhone 16

Apple faces backlash over alleged false claims on AI, lawsuit filed: Report

Apple TV

Apple loses $1 billion every year on streaming biz, cuts spending: Report

 

AirPods with camera

 
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Apple might equip the anticipated AirPods Pro 3 with built-in cameras, enabling visual understanding of the environment for Apple Intelligence. With built-in cameras and Apple Intelligence, the AirPods Pro 3 could offer real-time assistance regarding physical objects to the wearer. It remains uncertain whether this would be an extension of Visual Intelligence or an entirely new functionality. 
  Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that Apple is working on an AirPods model with integrated cameras. However, he noted that these may use infrared (IR) sensors to improve spatial audio experiences and enable hands-free gesture controls.
 

New Apple Watch SE

 
Apple is also working on a new Apple Watch SE, reportedly planned for 2025. Earlier reports suggested that Apple was considering a plastic enclosure for the device to lower costs. However, the latest Bloomberg report indicates that the project faces challenges, as Apple's design team is reportedly dissatisfied with the aesthetics, and the operations team is struggling to reduce production costs for the plastic casing.
 
While a new Apple Watch SE is still expected to launch this year, Apple may ultimately retain the aluminium chassis used in the current model.

More From This Section

Project Astra

Project Astra: Soon, Google will let Gemini Live see your screen and camera

Anthropic Claude 3 model

Anthropic adds web search to Claude chatbot for real-time answers: Details

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let you share 'motion photos' captured on Android phone

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 24, how to use them, and more

AI

Why AI systems make things up and how that can lead to serious risks

Topics : Apple Apple Watch airpods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon