Apple has released iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8 updates for older-generation iPhones and iPads that no longer support newer versions of iOS. The update includes a certificate extension that is set to expire in January 2027. According to Apple, the certification is needed for core services like iMessage and FaceTime to continue working. Apple rolled out the update alongside other software releases and beta versions for its newer operating systems. The update reportedly arrives more than three years after the last iOS 12 release, which rolled out in January 2023.

Apple iOS 12.5.8 update: Details

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8 extend a system certificate that is required for services such as iMessage, FaceTime and device activation. Without this extension, these services could stop working once the certificate expires in January 2027. By releasing the update, Apple is ensuring that users of older hardware will not lose access to basic communication features in the future.