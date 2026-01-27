Vivo X200T to be launched on January 27: Zeiss cameras, specs confirmed

Vivo is set to launch its X200T smartphone in India today, on January 27. Ahead of the launch, the company has listed the smartphone on its official website, highlighting specifications, including details of its Zeiss co-engineered camera system, chipset, and more. According to the product page, the Vivo X200T will feature an all-50MP camera system co-created with German optics brand Zeiss. The company has already confirmed that the X200T will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The smartphone will be available in two colours: Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black.

Vivo X200T launch details: Date and time

Date: January 27, 2026

Time: 12 pm

How to watch: The launch event will be livestreamed on Vivo India’s E-store.

Vivo X200T: Specifications and features

According to Vivo , the X200T smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip. For the camera system, Vivo has confirmed that the X200T will feature a 50MP triple-camera setup co-created with Zeiss. The company has revealed details of the rear camera setup. The 50MP primary camera uses Sony’s IMX921 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Vivo’s Bionic Spectrum Technology 2.0. It will be coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (JN1 sensor). Completing the setup will be a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera (Sony IMX882 sensor). The phone will support up to 100x digital zoom and macro photography up to 20x zoom. At the front, there will be a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more.

The Vivo X200T will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The Vivo X200T smartphone will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The smartphone will pack a 6,200mAh battery and support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The company said that the smartphone will support bypass charging. The smartphone will come with IP68 and IP69 protection for water and dust.

ALSO READ: Apple updates AirTag with longer range, louder speaker: Check India pricing The smartphone will offer Vivo Office Kit, enabling workflow across devices with features like remote PC access, screen mirroring, task handoff, free file transfer and real-time notes sync between the phone and a PC.

Vivo X200T: Specifications