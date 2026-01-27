Meta plans subscription to unlock features across Instagram, FB, WhatsApp

Meta is reportedly preparing to test a new set of paid subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp that will unlock exclusive features, enhanced artificial intelligence tools and additional controls. According to a report by TechCrunch, the subscription plans, expected to roll out for testing in the coming months, will target everyday users, creators and businesses, while keeping the core experience of Meta’s apps free.

The company reportedly told TechCrunch that the upcoming subscriptions will focus on productivity, creativity and AI-powered capabilities, marking a broader push to diversify revenue beyond advertising. As per the report, Meta emphasised that it is not committing to a single subscription model and will instead test multiple feature sets and bundles, with each app offering its own distinct premium experience.

Meta subscriptions across apps: What to expect

According to the TechCrunch report, Meta plans to introduce app-specific subscriptions rather than a single universal plan, allowing it to experiment with different feature combinations across its platforms.

Instagram

On Instagram , the subscription is expected to focus on audience management and visibility features. The report mentioned that Instagram’s paid plan could allow users to create unlimited audience lists, view a list of followers who do not follow them back, and see Stories anonymously without notifying the poster. Though Meta has not officially confirmed the final feature list, it has reportedly told TechCrunch that Instagram will have its own exclusive subscription tools distinct from other apps.

Facebook and WhatsApp

Meta has not yet shared specific details about what paid features could come to Facebook and WhatsApp . However, according to the report, both platforms will receive subscriptions tailored to how users connect and communicate. While Facebook subscriptions could focus on content visibility or enhanced interaction tools, WhatsApp’s paid features may centre on privacy, communication controls or business-oriented functionality. Meta said it will test different approaches before settling on a long-term strategy.

Meta AI subscriptions and video creation tools

A key part of Meta’s subscription push will involve AI-powered features. As per TechCrunch, Meta plans to test paid access to certain AI tools, including its short-form AI video feature called Vibes.

Vibes, which launched last year inside the Meta AI app, allows users to create and remix AI-generated videos. While the feature has been free so far, Meta is now said to shift it to a model where users will be able to generate a limited number of videos for free, with a subscription unlocking additional video creation opportunities each month.

Meta also said that it plans to scale Manus, an AI agent that it acquired in December 2025. The company is said to take a two-pronged approach with Manus, integrating it directly into Meta’s apps while continuing to sell standalone subscriptions to businesses. According to the report, Meta has already been spotted working on adding a Manus shortcut inside Instagram, suggesting deeper AI integration across consumer-facing apps.

Meta subscriptions vs Meta Verified: What is different

TechCrunch noted that Meta has clarified that the upcoming subscriptions will be entirely separate from Meta Verified, its existing paid offering for creators and businesses. Meta Verified includes benefits such as a verified badge, direct account support, impersonation protection, search optimisation and exclusive stickers.

While Meta Verified primarily targets creators and brands, the new subscriptions are designed for a broader audience, including everyday users who may not need verification but want enhanced features and AI tools. Meta said it plans to apply learnings from Meta Verified to refine its overall subscription business.