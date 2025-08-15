The week saw a flurry of launches across categories in the consumer technology space. Lava, OPPO, Vivo, and POCO rolled out new smartphones, while Lenovo introduced two Android tablets. Sony expanded its audio lineup with the ULT series party speakers and new portable Bluetooth models for music enthusiasts. Sennheiser joined in with its Accentum Open open-ear wireless earbuds, designed for comfort and immersive sound. Here’s the full roundup of this week’s releases:

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2

Price: Rs 13,499

Sale: August 16

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched the Blaze AMOLED 2 smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, it sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that the Blaze AMOLED 2 sports a "Linea" design style with refined patterns and textures on the back. The smartphone measures 7.55mm in thickness, which the company said makes it the slimmest in the segment.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip

RAM: 6GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1

Operating System: Android 15

Primary camera: 50MP (Sony IMX752)

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 33W

Protection: IP64 OPPO K13 Turbo series Price: Rs 27,999 onwards

OPPO has launched its K13 Turbo series smartphones in India. The lineup includes two models, the Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. The Oppo K13 Turbo variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro version is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones features a new proprietary cooling system called "Storm Engine." This includes a built-in cooling fan that the company said improves thermal management during extensive tasks.

OPPO K13 Turbo: Specification Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM: 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480

Battery: 7000mAh

Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging

Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6

OS: ColorOS 15.

Weight: 207g OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Specification Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480

Battery: 7000mAh

Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging

Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6

OS: ColorOS 15.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60 Price: 36,999 onwards

Sale: August 19 Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the V60 5G in India. The smartphone features Zeiss co-engineered cameras and offers an India-exclusive Wedding vlog mode and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 for enhanced night photography. The Vivo V60 sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2392 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Vivo V60: Specifications Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 5000 nits peak brightness, 2392 × 1080 resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX766) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 90W wired

OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)

Durability: IP68, IP69

Weight: 192g (Mist Gray), 200g (Auspicious Gold), 201g (Moonlit Blue) POCO M7 Plus 5G Price: Rs 13,499 onwards

Sale: August 19 Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched the M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India, its latest addition to the M7 series. Starting at Rs 13,999, the smartphone is said to lead the segment with a 7,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch FHD+ display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. The POCO M7 Plus is also rated IP64 for dust and water resistance. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, the smartphone gets up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

POCO M7 Plus: Specifications Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2340x1080 resolution) display, 144Hz refresh rate, 850nits brightness in HBM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2

Rear camera: Dual, 50MP primary

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 7000mAh

Charging: 33W wired, 18W reverse wired

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab Lenovo IdeaTab: Rs 17,999 onwards

Lenovo Tab: Rs 10,999 onwards

Sale: Available Chinese consumer electronics maker Lenovo has launched two new Android tablets in India – IdeaTab with 5G connectivity option and Lenovo Tab. The Lenovo IdeaTab offers artificial intelligence features and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Lenovo Tab is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and is said to be more suited for multimedia usage.

Lenovo IdeaTab: Specifications Display: 11-inch, 2.5k resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

OS: Android 15

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 5MP

Battery: 7040mAh

Charging: 20W Lenovo Tab: Specifications Display: 10.1-inch FHD display, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

OS: Android 14

RAM: 4GB

Storage: Up to 128GB

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 5MP

Battery: 5100mAh

Charging: 15W quick charge (comes bundled with 20W charger) Sony launches ULT series party speakers ULT Tower 9: Rs 84,990

ULT Tower 9AC: Rs 69,990

ULT Field 5: Rs 24,990

ULT Field 3: Rs 17,990

ULTMIC1: Rs 14,990

Sale: Available Sony has launched the second generation of its ULT Power Sound lineup in India, featuring the ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC party speakers, the ULT Field 5 and Field 3 portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, and the new wireless dual microphone, ULTMIC1. All devices in the range come equipped with the signature ULT button for enhanced bass performance and offer multiple sound modes for a customised listening experience.