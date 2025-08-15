Lava Blaze AMOLED 2
- Price: Rs 13,499
- Sale: August 16
- Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip
- RAM: 6GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
- Operating System: Android 15
- Primary camera: 50MP (Sony IMX752)
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 33W
- Protection: IP64
OPPO K13 Turbo series
- Price: Rs 27,999 onwards
- Sale: August 18
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging
- Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6
- OS: ColorOS 15.
- Weight: 207g
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging
- Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6
- OS: ColorOS 15.
- Weight: 208g
Vivo V60
- Price: 36,999 onwards
- Sale: August 19
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 5000 nits peak brightness, 2392 × 1080 resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR4X)
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX766) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
- Durability: IP68, IP69
- Weight: 192g (Mist Gray), 200g (Auspicious Gold), 201g (Moonlit Blue)
POCO M7 Plus 5G
- Price: Rs 13,499 onwards
- Sale: August 19
- Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2340x1080 resolution) display, 144Hz refresh rate, 850nits brightness in HBM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2
- Rear camera: Dual, 50MP primary
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 33W wired, 18W reverse wired
- OS: Android 15-based HyperOS
Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab
- Lenovo IdeaTab: Rs 17,999 onwards
- Lenovo Tab: Rs 10,999 onwards
- Sale: Available
- Display: 11-inch, 2.5k resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- OS: Android 15
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 7040mAh
- Charging: 20W
- Display: 10.1-inch FHD display, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
- OS: Android 14
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: Up to 128GB
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5100mAh
- Charging: 15W quick charge (comes bundled with 20W charger)
Sony launches ULT series party speakers
- ULT Tower 9: Rs 84,990
- ULT Tower 9AC: Rs 69,990
- ULT Field 5: Rs 24,990
- ULT Field 3: Rs 17,990
- ULTMIC1: Rs 14,990
- Sale: Available
Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds
- Price: 12,990
- Sale: Available
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app