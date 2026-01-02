Apple may launch iPhone Air 2 this year with these 'Pro' upgrades: Details

The second-generation iPhone Air is expected to launch this year. While the device was earlier expected to be delayed, recent reports suggest that the successor to the iPhone Air may debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and Apple’s first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the next-generation iPhone Air could feature a vapour chamber cooling system similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models, along with an additional rear-facing camera.
Vapour chamber for cooling
According to the report, citing The Information, the successor to the iPhone Air is expected to feature a vapour chamber cooling system, similar to what Apple offers on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
This year’s Pro models were the first iPhones to feature a vapour chamber. A vapour chamber is designed to help maintain higher sustained performance while keeping the device cooler. Additionally, it can reduce performance slowdowns during tasks such as gaming or photography.
During the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple said that the vapour chamber is laser-welded into the chassis to move heat away from the A19 Pro chip on the Pro models. This is said to allow the chip to operate at higher performance levels, enabling up to 40 per cent better sustained performance compared with the previous generation.
A second rear-facing camera
The second-generation iPhone Air is also expected to include an additional rear-facing camera. The report stated that it is currently unclear which lens Apple will use for this secondary camera. However, given the iPhone Air’s premium positioning, it is expected to get either an ultra-wide or a telephoto camera from the Pro models.
The report noted that the telephoto camera has traditionally been reserved for ‘Pro’ iPhones. However, the current-generation iPhone Air already includes several ‘Pro’ features, such as the A19 Pro chip. This suggests that Apple may take a similar approach with the next iPhone Air and introduce a telephoto camera as the secondary lens.N