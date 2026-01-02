Pixel, Galaxy Watch models bugged with watch face issue: What happened

A recent software issue is reportedly affecting smartwatch users running the latest versions of Wear OS. According to an Android Authority report, a bug in Wear OS 6 and 6.1 is causing problems with third-party watch faces on Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch models, making some watch faces harder to read and impacting basic usability.

According to the report, the issue appears after installing Wear OS 6.1 on Pixel Watch devices or Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch on Galaxy Watch models. Users have reportedly shared on Google and Samsung forums that third-party watch faces are not switching correctly between the always-on display (AOD) and the full watch face.

ALSO READ: TCL unveils Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet with paper-like display and AI tools As reported, when the watch is unlocked, parts of the dimmed AOD layout do not disappear completely. Instead, faded elements remain on the screen and overlap with the normal watch face, making text and other details harder to read. The report also pointed out that the bug does not appear immediately. Users said it usually starts after a third-party watch face has been in use for some time. Once the issue begins, it can continue until the watch face is changed. Both Google and Samsung are said to be aware of the problem, and a related case has reportedly been listed on Google’s IssueTracker since October.