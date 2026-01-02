Tech Wrap Jan 2: OPPO Reno 15 series, Samsung Freestyle+, Microsoft Teams

OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 15 series will launch in India on January 8. The lineup will include three smartphones: the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini. The company has also shared camera details for the series. OPPO said the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 3.5x zoom. Meanwhile, the standard Reno 15 will come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

CES 2026: Samsung unveils Freestyle+ projector with AI visual adjustment Samsung has announced the Freestyle+, an updated version of its portable projector, ahead of CES 2026. According to the company, the new model offers higher brightness, improved AI-powered setup features, and more built-in entertainment options. Despite the upgrades, Samsung has retained the compact and portable design seen on the original Freestyle projector. Microsoft Teams rolls out updates for meetings, calls and security Microsoft has rolled out several updates for Teams across different areas. According to the company, the changes focus on improving workspace organisation, team joining controls, multilingual meeting support, call management, and protection against impersonation threats. The updates also include additions for frontline workers and administrators managing large Teams deployments. Microsoft said these features are now available to users.

Kingston launches Dual Portable SSD with USB-A, USB-C support Kingston has launched its new Dual Portable SSD. Featuring both USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors, the storage device is said to be designed for users who need to move files across multiple devices without relying on cables or adapters. The Kingston Dual Portable SSD is offered in capacities of up to 2TB and supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds. LG to unveil new Gram laptops with Copilot+ features at CES 2026 LG has announced plans to showcase its 2026 Gram laptop lineup at CES 2026. The range will include the LG Gram Pro 17 and LG Gram Pro 16, both built using LG’s new Aerominum material, which is designed to reduce weight while improving durability. The laptops will also feature dual AI processing, combining on-device AI with cloud-based tools, along with updated hardware focused on productivity and portability.

TCL unveils Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet with paper-like display and AI tools Chinese electronics brand TCL has introduced the Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet. The company positions it as an e-note device aimed at delivering a paper-like experience for reading and writing, similar to devices such as the reMarkable Paper Pro and Kindle Scribe. The tablet uses TCL’s in-house NXTPAPER display technology and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 16.7 million colours, and adaptive brightness. It also offers several AI-based features focused on note-taking, organisation, and overall productivity. PlayStation Plus January catalog revealed: NFS Unbound, Core Keeper, more

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for January 2026. The selection includes Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. These titles will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers from January 6 to February 2 and can be accessed across all PS Plus tiers, including Essential, Extra, and Deluxe. Apple may launch iPhone Air 2 this year with these 'Pro' upgrades The second-generation iPhone Air is expected to launch this year. Although earlier reports suggested a delay, recent information indicates that the device could debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and Apple’s first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. As per a report by 9To5Mac, the next-gen iPhone Air may include a vapour chamber cooling system similar to the one used in the iPhone 17 Pro models, along with an extra rear-facing camera.