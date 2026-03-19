Apple's iOS 26. 4 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones

Apple has started rolling out the release candidate (RC) build of the upcoming iOS 26.4 update to developers and public beta testers, indicating that the software is nearing its official release for eligible iPhones. The iOS 26.4 RC build is expected to be the final version and incorporates all the features introduced throughout the iOS 26.4 beta cycle.

iOS 26.4 update: What to expect

According to a report from 9To5Mac, the release notes for iOS 26.4 detail 13 enhancements coming to iPhone:

Apple Music

Playlist Playground (beta) to arrive with iOS 26.4. The feature creates a playlist based on a user’s description, including a title, description, and tracklist.

It will also include a feature that helps users discover nearby shows and concerts from artists in their library, while recommending new artists based on what they listen to.

Offline Music Recognition in Control Center is reportedly coming with the update. It will help identify songs without an internet connection and deliver results automatically once users are back online.

The Ambient Music widget for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing will bring curated playlists to the Home Screen.

The update will include Full-screen backgrounds, which give album and playlist pages a more immersive look.

Accessibility The Reduce Bright Effects setting in the upcoming update will help minimise bright flashes when users tap on elements like buttons. ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 Ultra may get two 200MP cameras and SD 8 Elite Gen 5: Report The subtitle and caption settings are to be accessible from the captions icon while viewing media, making them easier to find, customise, and preview. The Reduce Motion setting more reliably limits Liquid Glass animations for users sensitive to on-screen motion. Others New Emoji: The upcoming update will include 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard. Freeform Creator Studio: In iOS 26.4, it will give Creator Studio subscribers access to expanded Freeform tools. Subscribers can access premium, high-quality assets such as graphics, photos and illustrations. Quick Toolbar: Users will be able to mark reminders as urgent directly from the Quick Toolbar or by long-pressing, and easily filter them within Smart Lists. Family Sharing purchase: Purchase Sharing to allow adult members in Family Sharing groups to use their own payment methods, instead of depending on the family organiser. Keyboard accuracy is also reportedly improved, especially when typing at a faster pace. iOS 26.4: Eligible models