OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro review: Ticks all boxes, but doesn't stand out

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro were launched on March 19, and I have been using them for about a week now. These true wireless earbuds arrive as the successor to the Nord Buds 3 Pro from 2024. With this update, OnePlus brings features like 55dB real-time active noise cancellation and support for high-resolution audio — additions that sound promising on paper. But how well do they hold up in everyday use? Here’s what the experience has been like:

Design and comfort

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro come in a squarish-oval case — a slightly more structured take on the oval design seen on the previous model. It still retains curved edges but now leans more towards a boxier form factor.

The case features a silver-accented OnePlus logo at the centre, an LED indicator below it, and a USB-C port along with a reset button at the bottom. It is still pocketable, but the shape does take up slightly more space compared to the earlier oval case. If you tend to carry your earbuds in the same pocket as your phone or keys, it can feel a bit bulky.

The overall design is functional but not particularly distinctive. While some brands in this segment are experimenting with more eye-catching designs, the Nord Buds 4 Pro stick to a familiar and safe approach.

As for comfort, the earbuds come with multiple ear tip sizes, allowing you to find a proper fit. Once adjusted, they sit securely in the ears and remain stable during regular movement, including light workouts. They are also lightweight enough to be used comfortably for longer listening sessions.

Music and calling experience

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro feature 12mm titanium-coated drivers and have been claimed to deliver Hi-Res audio. I used these earbuds with the Pixel 10a and Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus. When I was using them with the Pixel 10a and streaming music on Spotify, the audio quality was decent.

I won’t say it was remarkable or absolutely clear, but the moment I switched to the Galaxy S26 Plus, for some reason, the audio quality elevated significantly. Both smartphones support Hi-Res audio, but surprisingly, it felt like the Galaxy S26 Plus unlocked the true potential of these earbuds in terms of clarity and melody.

The overall audio quality that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro delivered was good. The low-end is punchy and carries a noticeable thump, which suits bass-heavy and electronic tracks quite well. That said, it does tend to dominate the mix at times, and at higher volumes, vocals can start to sound pushed back or slightly muddied.

The mid-range remains reasonably clear for day-to-day listening, but it lacks the depth and detail you’d expect from a more refined tuning. Instruments don’t feel as textured, and separation isn’t always consistent. On the top end, the treble is present but slightly toned down. It avoids sharpness, but also misses out on the crispness that adds energy to certain tracks. For casual listening, however, the overall sound signature remains serviceable.

When it comes to calling, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro deliver an acceptable experience. My voice was transmitted clearly to the other end, but incoming audio lacked the same level of clarity. Voices were audible, but did not sound as crisp or well-defined.

Performance in windy conditions is also limited. The earbuds struggle to effectively reduce wind noise, which impacts voice clarity for the person on the other end.

ANC performance

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are rated for up to 55dB of active noise cancellation. While I could not measure this figure, the real-world performance tells a clearer story.

In quieter environments, ANC works reasonably well, cutting out low-level ambient noise. However, in more dynamic settings — such as an office with conversations and background chatter — its limitations become noticeable.

Even with music playing at moderate volume, external sounds tend to seep through. The earbuds manage basic noise reduction but struggle in louder or more unpredictable environments. For everyday use, the ANC is usable, but it does not hold up in more demanding scenarios.

Gaming and latency

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro feature what the company calls “Game Sound Spatial Audio,” aimed at improving directional awareness in games.

There is also a dedicated low-latency game mode available through the HeyMelody app. With this mode turned off, there is a noticeable delay between on-screen action and audio output, particularly in fast-paced games.

Enabling the low-latency mode improves the experience significantly. Audio syncs much more closely with gameplay, making actions like gunfire and movement cues feel more immediate. The improvement is noticeable enough to make a difference during gameplay, especially in situations where timing and directional audio matter.

Connectivity, controls and companion app

In day-to-day use, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro offer a smooth and reliable connectivity experience. Pairing is quick, and the earbuds connect almost instantly once taken out of the case. In most cases, playback resumes as soon as one earbud is placed in the ear, without any noticeable delay.

The earbuds also support dual-device connectivity. I used them with a smartphone and a MacBook, and switching between the two was quick and seamless, without requiring manual intervention.

As for controls, the Nord Buds 4 Pro rely on touch gestures, which can be customised through the companion app. The controls are generally responsive, although occasional missed inputs can happen.

The companion app for the earbuds is the HeyMelody app, available on both Android and iOS. On OnePlus smartphones, these controls are integrated into the system settings, so a separate app is not required.

Here are the things that you can control with the companion app:

Noise control: ANC, Off, Transparency

Connected devices

Spatial Audio

Sound Master equaliser

Game mode

Spotify Tap

Find My Earbuds

Auto play/pause when you remove or insert either earbud

Windows Swift Pair

Earbud fit test

Alert sound volume

Firmware update

Battery and charging

When it comes to battery life, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro deliver acceptable performance. With ANC toggled on and off, the earbuds lasted around six hours on a single charge. With the charging case, the total battery life stretched to roughly three to four days with moderate usage.

There is no support for wireless charging, which is expected at this price point. Wired charging via USB-C is fairly quick, though. A short 10-minute charge can deliver around three to four hours of playback, making it practical for quick top-ups. A full recharge, however, takes a little over an hour.

Verdict

Price: Rs 3,999

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro get the basics right. You get a secure and comfortable fit, reliable connectivity with quick switching between devices, and a feature set that covers most everyday needs — from ANC and spatial audio to a dedicated low-latency game mode that makes a noticeable difference. Battery life is decent, and fast charging adds convenience for day-to-day use. Audio performance, while not standout, remains good enough for casual listening.

Where the earbuds fall short is in refinement. The design feels uninspired and does not stand out in a competitive segment. ANC struggles in noisier environments, calling performance can be inconsistent in challenging conditions, and the sound tuning lacks balance, with bass often overpowering and treble missing clarity.

These are best suited for users looking for a reliable, feature-rich pair of earbuds for everyday use, particularly casual listeners and mobile gamers. However, if you prioritise stronger ANC, more balanced sound or a more distinctive design, there are better options available in the same price range.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro unboxing