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OpenAI to merge ChatGPT, Codex, browsing into one desktop superapp: Report

OpenAI is reportedly working on a desktop superapp that combines ChatGPT, Codex and browsing tools into one platform, as it looks to simplify workflows and reduce fragmentation

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| Image Credit: Bloomberg

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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OpenAI is reportedly planning to bring its growing range of products into a single desktop application, signalling a shift in how users interact with its tools. According to a report by Reuters, OpenAI confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the company is working on a unified desktop “superapp” aimed at simplifying the overall experience. 
The move comes as OpenAI expands beyond its core chatbot, highlighting its focus on coding and browsing. Instead of maintaining separate apps, the company now reportedly plans to consolidate these into one platform to reduce fragmentation and make it easier for users to move between different tasks.
 

OpenAI’s superapp: What to expect

As per the report, the aforementioned superapp will combine the ChatGPT interface, the Codex coding tool and OpenAI’s browser-related efforts into a single desktop environment. The idea is to allow users to handle conversations, programming and web-based tasks within one app, rather than switching between multiple services.

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  The report added that OpenAI has acknowledged that managing multiple standalone products has slowed development and affected overall efficiency. By bringing everything together, the company is aiming to streamline internal operations while offering a more consistent user experience. 
The transition will be overseen by Chief of Applications Fidji Simo, with support from company president Greg Brockman, who currently heads computing initiatives, reported Reuters. The shift also comes amid increasing competition from companies such as Anthropic, whose Claude tools are gaining traction, particularly among developers for coding purposes. 

OpenAI releases GPT-5.4 mini and nano

In related news, OpenAI recently introduced GPT-5.4 mini and GPT-5.4 nano, smaller AI models designed for faster responses and more efficient handling of high-volume tasks. The company said GPT-5.4 mini brings improvements in coding, reasoning and multimodal capabilities over its predecessor, while running over twice as fast and approaching the performance of the larger GPT-5.4 model in some areas. GPT-5.4 nano is positioned as the most lightweight and cost-efficient option, aimed at simpler tasks such as classification, data extraction and ranking. Both models are intended for use cases where speed is critical, including coding assistants and real-time multimodal applications.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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