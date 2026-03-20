OpenAI to merge ChatGPT, Codex, browsing into one desktop superapp: Report

OpenAI is reportedly planning to bring its growing range of products into a single desktop application, signalling a shift in how users interact with its tools. According to a report by Reuters, OpenAI confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the company is working on a unified desktop “superapp” aimed at simplifying the overall experience.

The move comes as OpenAI expands beyond its core chatbot, highlighting its focus on coding and browsing. Instead of maintaining separate apps, the company now reportedly plans to consolidate these into one platform to reduce fragmentation and make it easier for users to move between different tasks.

OpenAI’s superapp: What to expect As per the report, the aforementioned superapp will combine the ChatGPT interface, the Codex coding tool and OpenAI’s browser-related efforts into a single desktop environment. The idea is to allow users to handle conversations, programming and web-based tasks within one app, rather than switching between multiple services. ALSO READ: Google eases sideloading of Android apps with focus on safety: How it works The report added that OpenAI has acknowledged that managing multiple standalone products has slowed development and affected overall efficiency. By bringing everything together, the company is aiming to streamline internal operations while offering a more consistent user experience.