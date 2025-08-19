Nvidia has announced an update for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service bringing some notable enhancements. Starting September, the platform will shift to the company’s Blackwell architecture, bringing RTX 5080-class GPUs, support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4, an expanded library of up to 4,500 games, and new device features including 5K support for LG OLED monitors and 90fps streaming on Steam Deck.

Notably, Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service is not available in India at the moment. However, earlier this year, the company said that it would soon expand the service to more regions which includes India.

What changes with the upgrade The shift to Blackwell architecture means GeForce Now will run on RTX 5080-class in the cloud. This enables higher performance for streamed games, including support for 5K resolution at up to 120 frames per second and up to 360fps at 1080p on supported displays. Nvidia says network latency will be reduced to under 30 milliseconds, which is aimed at improving responsiveness during gameplay. DLSS 4, Nvidia’s AI-based graphics upscaling, will also be available through GeForce Now. The update introduces support for 10-bit HDR, the YUV 4:4:4 colour model for improved colour accuracy, and AV1 encoding at up to 100Mbps for sharper visuals when streaming.

ALSO READ: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support Additional features and library expansion Alongside the performance upgrade, GeForce Now’s catalog is set to grow further. The service currently offers more than 2,300 games and Nvidia says it plans to expand this to around 4,500 titles, including both instant-play cloud games and install-to-play options. New releases such as Borderlands 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and The Outer Worlds 2 will be available at launch. Device support is also being updated. Steam Deck users will be able to stream at 90fps, while LG OLED monitors gain support for 5K output. LG TVs will support 4K streaming at 120Hz with HDR. Compatibility with peripherals such as Logitech racing wheels is also being added.

The company is collaborating with network providers such as Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, and BT Group to reduce latency through newer internet standards, including DOCSIS and 5G slicing. What is GeForce Now GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud gaming platform that allows users to stream games from its servers to laptops, phones, tablets, TVs, and handheld devices. Instead of running games locally on hardware, users connect to Nvidia’s servers and stream gameplay over the internet. The service supports integration with platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details