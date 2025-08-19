Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Redmi 15 5G smartphone with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Redmi 15 5G smartphone with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

The Redmi 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and features several AI-powered image editing tools

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has launched its Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 14,999 onwards, the smartphone features a 7,000mAh battery. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, the Redmi 15 5G features a 50MP primary camera at the back and offers several AI-powered tools for image editing and more.

Redmi 15 5G: Price and availability

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,999
  • Colours: Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple
The Redmi 15 5G smartphone will be available in India starting August 28 on the company’s official website, Mi Home, ecommerce platform Amazon and select retail outlets.
 

Redmi 15 5G: Details

Redmi 15 5G smartphone sports a 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync display of FHD+ resolution that can go up to 144Hz refresh rate in specific scenarios. The display has also received TUV Rheinland triple certification for eye comfort. Complementing the display is a Dolby-certified speaker system that the company said can deliver 200 per cent volume. 

Also Read

Redmi 15 5G

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19: What to expect

Tech Wrap July 28

Tech Wrap July 28: Redmi Redmi Note 14 SE, Perplexity's Mac app, AI Mode

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Rs 14,999: Specs, offers, and more

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 16 series may skip Leica cameras for in-house imaging tech: Report

Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus

Xiaomi introduces Redmi Note 14 Pro series in Champagne Gold: Take a look

  Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone offers up to 8GB RAM which can be extended up to 16GB with virtual RAM technology. It is offered with up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging with 18W reverse wired charging. Xiaomi is also offering a 33W charger in the box.
 
For imaging, the smartphone sports a dual camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP auxiliary lens, accompanied by an 8MP front camera. Xiaomi is also offering several AI-powered imaging and editing tools such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Beauty, and classic film filters. Running on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2, the smartphone will also offer access to Google Gemini AI and gesture-driven Circle to Search functionality. 

Redmi 15 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync display, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary camera
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired, 18W reverse wired charging
  • OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs

Honor X7c 5G

Honor X7c 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched: Know price, specs

Sennheiser Accentum Open

Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more

POCO M7 Plus

POCO M7 Plus 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Topics : Redmi Xiaomi 5G smartphone Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon