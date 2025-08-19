Redmi 15 5G smartphone with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has launched its Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 14,999 onwards, the smartphone features a 7,000mAh battery. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, the Redmi 15 5G features a 50MP primary camera at the back and offers several AI-powered tools for image editing and more.
Redmi 15 5G: Price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,999
- Colours: Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple
The Redmi 15 5G smartphone will be available in India starting August 28 on the company’s official website, Mi Home, ecommerce platform Amazon and select retail outlets.
Redmi 15 5G: Details
Redmi 15 5G smartphone sports a 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync display of FHD+ resolution that can go up to 144Hz refresh rate in specific scenarios. The display has also received TUV Rheinland triple certification for eye comfort. Complementing the display is a Dolby-certified speaker system that the company said can deliver 200 per cent volume.
Also Read
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone offers up to 8GB RAM which can be extended up to 16GB with virtual RAM technology. It is offered with up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging with 18W reverse wired charging. Xiaomi is also offering a 33W charger in the box.
For imaging, the smartphone sports a dual camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP auxiliary lens, accompanied by an 8MP front camera. Xiaomi is also offering several AI-powered imaging and editing tools such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Beauty, and classic film filters. Running on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2, the smartphone will also offer access to Google Gemini AI and gesture-driven Circle to Search functionality.
Redmi 15 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync display, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary camera
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 33W wired, 18W reverse wired charging
- OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2