Apple may introduce new categories in 2026: iPhone Fold, glasses expected

Apple is expected to have a busy year in 2026, with multiple new products in development across its iPhone, Mac, Home, and Vision lineups. Devices that may launch this year include Apple’s first foldable iPhone, a lower-cost MacBook, a display-equipped home hub, AI-focused smart glasses, and additional smart home accessories. Here’s what Apple is expected to introduce in 2026.

New Apple products launching in 2026: What to expect

Foldable iPhone

Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026, potentially launching in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Reports suggest the device will adopt a book-style folding design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The foldable iPhone is said to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, making it smaller than many existing foldables. Apple is also reportedly working to significantly reduce, or possibly eliminate, the visible crease on the folding display.

The device is expected to use a titanium frame and may rely on Touch ID instead of Face ID for biometric authentication. When folded, it could measure around 9mm to 9.5mm in thickness, slimming down to roughly 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded. Camera hardware is expected to include a dual rear camera setup, along with front-facing cameras on both the outer and inner displays. Powering the foldable iPhone could be an A19-series chip, which is expected to debut with the iPhone 18 lineup. The chip is likely to be built on TSMC's 2nm process, offering gains in efficiency, performance, and on-device AI processing.

MacBook with iPhone-class chip Apple is also said to be working on a new entry-level MacBook that would sit below the MacBook Air in the lineup. According to earlier Bloomberg reporting, this model may be powered by an A-series chip typically used in iPhones, with the A18 Pro chip being a likely candidate. The report added that this MacBook could use a lower-end LCD display compared to the MacBook Air. The screen size is expected to be smaller than any current Mac, with 9To5Mac pointing to a 12.9-inch panel, compared to the 13.6-inch display used on the MacBook Air.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the entry-level MacBook could be offered in multiple colour options, including silver, blue, pink, and yellow. Home hub device with display Apple is also said to be developing a home hub device with a built-in display, often referred to as a “HomePad.” The device is expected to feature a 7-inch screen, an A18 chip, integrated speakers, and a camera. It would function as a central control point for smart home devices, similar in concept to Google’s Nest Hub or Amazon’s Echo Show. Previous reports suggest the device may debut a new operating system, often referred to as homeOS, featuring a widget-based interface resembling the iPhone’s StandBy mode. Core iPhone features such as FaceTime could also be supported. Apple’s upcoming AI-powered version of Siri is expected to play a key role, enabling hands-free navigation, smart home control, and contextual assistance.

Apple smart glasses In December 2025, 9To5Mac reported that Apple is working on its first pair of smart glasses. The device is expected to be powered by an S-series chip similar to those used in the Apple Watch, prioritising power efficiency while handling cameras, sensors, and onboard audio. The smart glasses are expected to rely heavily on a paired iPhone for more intensive processing tasks. This setup could enable features similar to Apple’s Visual Intelligence system, allowing the glasses’ cameras to identify objects, retrieve information, or provide contextual suggestions based on what the user is viewing. Microphones and speakers are expected to play a central role, supporting interaction with Apple’s upgraded Siri. While audio output may be handled directly through the glasses, they are also expected to integrate with AirPods. According to 9To5Mac, Apple’s smart glasses could be introduced in late 2026, with broader availability following in 2027.