Apple's iOS roadmap: What to expect from upcoming iOS 26 updates and iOS 27

In 2026, Apple is expected to introduce several notable upgrades across its iPhone software roadmap. As part of the iOS 26 update cycle, the company is likely to roll out a more capable, AI-driven version of Siri, building on features previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 . Beyond that, Apple’s next major platform release — expected to be called iOS 27 — is also anticipated to bring broader Apple Intelligence updates, along with software-level changes designed for the company’s anticipated foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 lineup.

Here’s what we can expect from upcoming iOS updates, leading up to the next major platform release, iOS 27.

Upcoming major iOS updates: What to expect

iOS 26.3: Already in beta testing

iPhone’s next software update is already in beta, with both developer and public preview builds available to eligible users. The iOS 26.3 beta introduces a handful of changes aimed at opening up parts of Apple’s ecosystem and improving cross-platform functionality. These include:

New data transfer tools: iOS 26.3 adds support for a more streamlined iOS-to-Android migration process. The feature allows users to place an iPhone near an Android device to begin a wireless transfer of data such as photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, contacts, and more.

Notification forwarding: Apple is also testing a new Notification Forwarding option that allows alerts to be sent to third-party accessories, including smartwatches that are not part of Apple’s own Watch lineup.

ALSO READ: Apple tests background security updates in iOS 26.3 beta: What it means iOS 26.3 is expected to roll out publicly by the end of January 2026, though features like notification forwarding could be limited to certain regions.

iOS 26.4: Siri revamp and more

iOS 26.4, which is expected to arrive in March, is shaping up to be one of the most significant updates in the iOS 26 cycle. The update is expected to introduce a redesigned version of Siri, powered by a more advanced AI model. According to an earlier Bloomberg report, this could involve a customised version of Google’s Gemini model.

With iOS 26.4, Apple is expected to enable several Siri features that were shown at WWDC 2024 but later delayed after internal testing reportedly failed to meet quality benchmarks. These features include:

On-screen awareness: Siri will be able to understand and act on content currently displayed on the screen. For example, if a contact shares an address via Messages, users could ask Siri to save it directly to that contact without providing additional instructions.

In-app actions: Using Apple’s App Intents framework, Siri is expected to handle multi-step actions across Apple and third-party apps without requiring users to manually open them. Tasks could include locating a photo, editing it, and saving it to a specific folder in Files.

Personalisation: Enabled by an on-device semantic index tied to Apple Intelligence, Siri is expected to gain deeper contextual awareness. This would allow it to surface relevant information from apps like Messages, Mail, Calendar, Photos, and Files — such as pulling a driver’s licence number from a stored image to autofill a form.

Late-cycle iOS 26 updates

Updates released later in the iOS 26 lifecycle are expected to be relatively minor. These builds will likely focus on stability, bug fixes, and performance improvements rather than introducing major new features.

iOS 27: Next major platform update

iOS 27 is expected to be Apple’s next full platform release for the iPhone. The update will likely be unveiled at WWDC 2026 and released later in the year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which are expected to launch in September.

Based on current reports, iOS 27 is expected to focus on the following areas:

Performance and stability:

Bloomberg has previously reported that iOS 27 will place a strong emphasis on overall system quality and performance. According to the report, Apple’s engineering teams are reviewing existing features to reduce software bloat, eliminate bugs, and improve responsiveness after several years of feature-heavy releases.

Support for new form factors:

Apple is widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, potentially using a book-style hinge design, followed by a special 20th-anniversary model in 2027 featuring curved glass. iOS 27 is expected to lay the groundwork for these devices, particularly the foldable model, which may ship with the update preinstalled. This could include new multitasking behaviours or window management features similar to those introduced in iPadOS 26.

Apple Intelligence:

Despite the focus on stability, iOS 27 is still expected to bring additional Apple Intelligence capabilities, including:

AI health agent: Apple is reportedly developing an AI-powered health assistant that could be offered as part of a future Apple Health+ subscription. Earlier reports suggest it may provide guidance aimed at improving workout form and fitness routines.

AI web search: Bloomberg has also reported that Apple is working on an AI-based “Answer Engine,” internally referred to as World Knowledge Answers. The system is expected to integrate with Siri, Safari, and Spotlight to deliver more conversational, context-aware responses, potentially competing with tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Other changes:

The report also suggests that iOS 27 may introduce region-specific features tailored for emerging markets, along with further refinements to the Liquid Glass design language that debuted in iOS 26.