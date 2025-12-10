Sony PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up live now: Check stats, top games and rewards

PlayStation is wrapping up the year with the 2025 Wrap-Up, a recap that lets PS5 and PS4 players look back at their gaming activity over the past 12 months. As per Sony , the Wrap-Up is meant to give players a quick snapshot of what gaming titles they played the most, how many hours they spent gaming and the milestones they reached.

According to the company, from today until January 8, 2026, players can log in on the PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up page to see their personalised stats. The summary includes most-played games, favourite genres, total hours spent across single-player and multiplayer titles, and a breakdown of the trophies earned throughout the year. Users who have subscribed to PlayStation Plus will also get a personalised playlist showing the games they played through the service.

The Wrap-Up also highlights how players used accessories during the year. This includes insights on PS VR2 sessions, time spent playing on the PlayStation Portal remote player, and which DualSense controller design they used the most. Sony said that the feature will keep updating until the end of the year, so players can return to the page before January 8 to see their finalised 2025 summary. Players who have viewed their Wrap-Up will receive a glass-themed avatar that can be redeemed to their PlayStation profile. They will also get a summary card showing their overall stats for the year, similar to the example shared officially, which lists: 66 games played, 31 trophies earned and 550 hours spent gaming.