Sony PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up live now: Check stats, top games and rewards

PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up is live now. You can track your most-played games, hours logged, trophies earned and personalised stats from this year of gaming

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
PlayStation is wrapping up the year with the 2025 Wrap-Up, a recap that lets PS5 and PS4 players look back at their gaming activity over the past 12 months. As per Sony, the Wrap-Up is meant to give players a quick snapshot of what gaming titles they played the most, how many hours they spent gaming and the milestones they reached.

PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up: What’s it

According to the company, from today until January 8, 2026, players can log in on the PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up page to see their personalised stats. The summary includes most-played games, favourite genres, total hours spent across single-player and multiplayer titles, and a breakdown of the trophies earned throughout the year. Users who have subscribed to PlayStation Plus will also get a personalised playlist showing the games they played through the service. 
 
The Wrap-Up also highlights how players used accessories during the year. This includes insights on PS VR2 sessions, time spent playing on the PlayStation Portal remote player, and which DualSense controller design they used the most. Sony said that the feature will keep updating until the end of the year, so players can return to the page before January 8 to see their finalised 2025 summary.
 
Players who have viewed their Wrap-Up will receive a glass-themed avatar that can be redeemed to their PlayStation profile. They will also get a summary card showing their overall stats for the year, similar to the example shared officially, which lists: 66 games played, 31 trophies earned and 550 hours spent gaming. 
 
The Wrap-Up is available at the “wrapup.playstation” webpage and requires the user to have a PlayStation account for their region, be an adult, and have played on either a PS4 or PS5 for at least 10 hours between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Players also need to have allowed data collection in their console settings. Those on PS5 must enable Full Data, and users in regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australasia, India and Russia must enable “Additional Data” on PS4 to access the feature.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

