Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 18.2: iPhone 16 Pro models get layered recording option in Voice Memos

iOS 18.2: iPhone 16 Pro models get layered recording option in Voice Memos

The layered recordings feature for Voice Memos is available for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for users running iOS 18.2 operating system

Layered recording on Voice Memos
Layered recording on Voice Memos
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the release of iOS 18.2, Apple has introduced a new feature for the Voice Memos app on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. The “Layered Recording” feature allows users to overlay a voice recording on top of an existing instrumental track without the need for headphones. Here’s everything you need to know about layered recordings on the iPhone 16 Pro models:
 
Layered recordings in Voice Memos: Details
 
The iOS 18.2 update enables iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max users to play an instrumental track through the iPhone speaker while simultaneously recording vocals using the built-in microphones. Leveraging the A18 Pro’s processing power and machine learning algorithms, the Voice Memos app isolates the voice recording, creating two individual tracks, said Apple. Users can then apply additional mixing and production in professional apps like Logic Pro.
These Layered recordings are synced across the Apple ecosystem, allowing users to easily drag and drop them into a Logic Pro session on a Mac. Additionally, users can send an instrumental mix from Logic Pro as a compressed audio file directly to Voice Memos, where it can be used to overlay recordings. Apple notes that users can incorporate various background instrumentals, such as acoustic guitar or piano, as the first layer.

More From This Section

12 days of OpenAI: ChatGPT gets Santa-inspired voice option in 'Voice Mode'

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series goes on sale: Check introductory offers, specs

WhatsApp adds new calling features on mobile, desktop app: Check details

Android XR: Google, Samsung, Qualcomm partner to challenge Apple Vision Pro

ChatGPT outage reignites debate on risks of large AI system failures

 
Layered recordings in Voice Memos: Availability
 
The layered recordings feature for Voice Memos is available on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for users running iOS 18.2.
 
The ability to share and import a Layered Recording is also available on Logic Pro for Mac 11.1 with macOS Sequoia 15.2, and Logic Pro for iPad 2.1 with iPadOS 18.2.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple releases iOS 18.2 RC ahead of general rollout this month: Details

Apple to debut advanced conversational features for Siri in 2026: Report

CERT-In warns iPhones, iPads and Mac users of vulnerabilities: Details here

Tech wrap Nov 22: Samsung Gauss2, iOS 18.2 default apps, Black Friday sale

iOS 18.2: Apple to let users set default apps for calls, messages, and more

Topics :Apple iOSiPhoneApple Technology

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story