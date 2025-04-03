Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple releases iOS 18.5 dev beta days after iOS 18.4 update: What's new

Apple releases iOS 18.5 dev beta days after iOS 18.4 update: What's new

Besides new features, the first iOS 18.5 developer beta fixes issues related to Apple Intelligence-powered Writing tools and the new Apple Vision Pro app

iOS 18

iOS 18

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the release of iOS 18.4 for compatible iPhones earlier this week, Apple has now started the beta testing for its next update. iOS 18.5 developer beta 1 is now being rolled out to iPhone users who have signed up for Apple’s developer beta programme. The latest beta introduces user interface (UI) changes in settings and the Mail app, along with bug fixes and performance improvements.

iOS 18.5 developer beta 1: What’s new

Changes in Mail app
 
According to a report by MacRumors, the three-dot menu in the Mail app now includes:
  • A switch to turn Contact Photos on or off.
  • An option to turn off “Group by Sender” directly from the menu.
Previously, these settings could only be found in the Mail section of the Settings app. The new update makes them easier to reach within the app itself.
 

Also Read

iPhone XS

iOS 19: Apple may drop software support for three iPhone models this year

Apple Intelligence in India

Apple Intelligence debuts in India on iPhones, Macs: All you need to know

Apple Intelligence in India with iOS 18.4 update

iOS 18.4: How to enable Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones in India

iOS 18.4 update

Apple releases iOS 18.4 with new Intelligence features, more: What is new

Apple

France slaps Apple with $162 million fine for abusing app tracking rules

New AppleCare management option
 
Apple has added a new AppleCare section within Apple Account settings. Users can now:
  • See their AppleCare coverage details.
  • Renew their AppleCare plans with the new “Manage Plan” option.
These changes appear when users tap on a device from their list in the Apple Account menu within the Settings app.
 
Bug fixes
  • Vision Pro App Issue: Fixed a problem that caused a black screen to appear when opening the Vision Pro app. The Vision Pro app was introduced with iOS 18.4, allowing users to browse and download content for Apple’s mixed-reality headset.   
  • Apple Intelligence Writing Tools: Apple has fixed a problem with the AI-powered Writing Tools.   
  • Other performance improvements and minor bug fixes have also been included.

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 3, get free skins and diamonds

Tech Wrap April 2

Tech Wrap April 2: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Nintendo Direct, Google Gemini

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might get minor design upgrades: What to expect

Realme Narzo 80x 5G

Realme to launch Narzo 80 series 5G smartphones on April 9: What to expect

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy wearables may soon offer improved battery life: Details here

Topics : Apple Apple iOS iPhone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon