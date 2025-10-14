Apple releases iOS 26.1 beta 3: What's new, eligible devices, how to update

Apple has reportedly released the third beta of iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhone models. According to a report from 9to5Mac, this beta introduces a refreshed logo for the Apple TV app as the company rebrands its streaming platform from Apple TV+ to simply Apple TV. Alongside the rebranding, the update adds new options for recording local audio using an external microphone and includes hints pointing to upcoming integrations of additional third-party AI models within Apple Intelligence, expanding beyond OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

At the time of writing, iOS 26.1 beta 3 hasn’t yet reached iPhone users in India, indicating a phased rollout.

iOS 26.1 beta 3: What to expect New Apple TV app icon The latest beta introduces a redesigned Apple TV app icon. As noted by 9to5Mac, the new version swaps out the plain gray lettering for a splash of colour, reflecting Apple’s visual overhaul of the brand. ALSO READ: Apple M5 to debut this week with iPad Pro, MacBook Pro launch: Report This comes shortly after Apple confirmed in a press release for F1: The Movie that “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.” Local Capture in Settings In the previous beta, Apple added controls for adjusting gain levels when recording local audio through a connected microphone. With iOS 26.1 beta 3, a new Local Capture section now appears under Settings > General. This menu allows users to choose where Local Capture files are saved and provides an option to include only audio in recordings.

Third-party AI integration underway The latest beta also hints at Apple preparing to open its AI ecosystem to more third-party services. So far, Apple Intelligence has only integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but that could soon change. ALSO READ: Apple takes down Clips app from App Store: How to save videos in Photos app As spotted by MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris, a system label in iOS 26.1 beta 3 has been changed from “Report a concern related to ChatGPT” to “Report a concern related to a Third Party.” This subtle but significant change suggests broader AI partnerships are on the way. While Apple hasn’t confirmed specific partners, services like Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, and Perplexity AI are among the likely candidates.