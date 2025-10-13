Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple takes down Clips app from App Store: How to save videos in Photos app

Apple takes down Clips app from App Store: How to save videos in Photos app

Apple has discontinued its video creation app, Clips, from the App Store, confirming that users should back up their videos in the Photos app, as no new updates will be released

Apple Clips app discontinued

Apple Clips app

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has pulled the plug on its Clips app by removing it from the App Store and announcing that no further updates will be released for the application. In a support page, Apple said that the application will no longer be available to download for new users; however, the ones who already have it can continue to use it on iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 or earlier. Notably, existing users can also re-download the app from their Apple account if needed.
 
Without future updates, using Clips may gradually become harder, prompting Apple to advise users to save their videos—whether or not they include effects—to their photo library for continued viewing and editing in other apps.
 

What is Apple Clips App

Introduced in 2017, Clips was seen as Apple’s response to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. While it wasn’t a social media app, it enabled users to combine photos and videos with filters, stickers, and music.
 
According to MacRumors, although Apple added several features, including augmented reality (AR) features, to Clips after its debut, the app has only received minor bug fixes in recent years. 

How to save Clips videos with effects

Apple has advised users to save their work as a video, not as a project and then follow the steps below:
  • In the Clips app, open the video you want to export.
  • Tap the Share button located at the bottom right.
  • Choose Options.
  • Select Video.
  • Adjust any additional settings, such as Aspect Ratio.
  • Tap Done.
  • Choose how to save your video:
    • To store it in your photo library and access it through the Photos app, tap Save Video.
    • To save it elsewhere, tap Save to Files, give the file a name, and select a location such as iCloud Drive or your device storage. Tap Browse at the top left to view more save destinations.

How to save individual video clips without effects

If you’ve recorded footage directly within your Clips project, you can export each original clip without any effects applied. Here are the steps to save individual clips without effects:
  • Open your project in the Clips app.
  • Tap the clip you want to save.
  • Swipe left across the editing tools, then select Save Clip.
  • The selected clip will be saved to your photo library and automatically added to an album titled Clips.
Notably, if Save Clip appears dimmed, the original version of that clip is already available in your photo library.

Technology News Apple Apple app store

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

