Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is now available for purchase in India with introductory offers, including bank discounts and no-interest equated EMI plans

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung’s recently launched smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and features a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Variants and introductory pricing

  • 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 12,499
  • 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 13,999
  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15,499
  • Colours: Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Introductory offers

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G smartphone is available on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and at select retail outlets. As for the introductory offers, customers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 from select banks’ credit cards on both full payment and equated monthly instalment transactions. The above listed prices are inclusive of bank discounts. Additionally, Samsung is offering up to three months of no-interest EMI on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display offering a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
 
On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP triple-camera system with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that is said to capture blur-free photos and shake-free videos. The triple-lens setup comprises a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 13 MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more.
 
The Galaxy M17 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It features a slim 7.5mm design and carries an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and splashes. The device runs Android 15 with One UI 7 and Samsung has committed to providing six generations of OS upgrades along with six years of security patches.
 
Samsung also said that it offers native AI support on the smartphone which is the first for the series. This includes Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search and access to features like Gemini Live. The company said that the Galaxy M17 5G introduces on-device voice mail, a segment-first feature that lets callers leave messages when calls go unanswered. It also includes Samsung Knox Vault for advanced hardware-based security, Voice Focus for clearer calls, and Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay for payments. 
 
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1100 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Exynos 1330
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) primary + 5MP ultra wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Protection: IP54, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Charging: 25W
  • Thickness: 7.5mm
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gemini's Nano Banana expands to AI Mode, Lens: What can you do with it

WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone

GoodScore raises $13 mn from Peak XV to expand AI credit platform

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November

You can now link your Spotify account to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

Topics :Tech NewsSamsung GalaxySamsung MobilesSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story