Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs
The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is now available for purchase in India with introductory offers, including bank discounts and no-interest equated EMI plansSweta Kumari New Delhi
Samsung
’s recently launched smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and features a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Variants and introductory pricing
- 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 12,499
- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 13,999
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15,499
- Colours: Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Introductory offers
The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G smartphone is available on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and at select retail outlets. As for the introductory offers, customers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 from select banks’ credit cards on both full payment and equated monthly instalment transactions. The above listed prices are inclusive of bank discounts. Additionally, Samsung is offering up to three months of no-interest EMI on select bank cards.
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Details
The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display offering a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP triple-camera system with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that is said to capture blur-free photos and shake-free videos. The triple-lens setup comprises a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 13 MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more.
The Galaxy M17 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It features a slim 7.5mm design and carries an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and splashes. The device runs Android 15 with One UI 7 and Samsung has committed to providing six generations of OS upgrades along with six years of security patches.
Samsung also said that it offers native AI support on the smartphone which is the first for the series. This includes Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search and access to features like Gemini Live. The company said that the Galaxy M17 5G introduces on-device voice mail, a segment-first feature that lets callers leave messages when calls go unanswered. It also includes Samsung Knox Vault for advanced hardware-based security, Voice Focus for clearer calls, and Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay for payments.
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1100 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Exynos 1330
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) primary + 5MP ultra wide + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 13MP
- Protection: IP54, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Charging: 25W
- Thickness: 7.5mm
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
