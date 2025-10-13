Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G smartphone is available on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and at select retail outlets. As for the introductory offers, customers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 from select banks’ credit cards on both full payment and equated monthly instalment transactions. The above listed prices are inclusive of bank discounts. Additionally, Samsung is offering up to three months of no-interest EMI on select bank cards.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display offering a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP triple-camera system with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that is said to capture blur-free photos and shake-free videos. The triple-lens setup comprises a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 13 MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more.