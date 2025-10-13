Soon, Samsung to expand foldable smartphone line with trifold model: Report

As per the report, Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone, which could be called Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to debut in October. This follows a report from The Verge suggesting that Samsung could host a special event on October 21, where it will unveil its mixed reality headset based on Project Moohan. It’s possible that the company may introduce its tri-fold smartphone at the same event.

Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone: What to expect

According to Sammobile, the Galaxy Z TriFold might feature a 10-inch OLED display that folds into three parts, along with a 6.5-inch cover display. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset rather than the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The report also mentioned that recent Samsung patents suggest the device could use a three-battery setup, likely distributed across the three folding panels. The smartphone is also expected to support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, Samsung’s tri-folding smartphone could offer a triple rear camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto camera, with up to 100x digital zoom—similar to what’s seen on the Galaxy S Ultra lineup.