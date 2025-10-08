Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 2: Check new features, how to install

Apple has rolled out the second public beta of iOS 26.1 for eligible iPhone models. The update closely aligns with the developer build introduced earlier this week and includes usability improvements, refined interface elements, and a few reverted design changes. One notable addition is a new slide gesture to dismiss alarms and timers, along with a cleaner, more consistent UI. Additionally, the update brings improved control over audio and microphone settings, as well as subtle layout tweaks across system menus as Apple continues to refine the overall iOS 26 experience.

Since the public beta version retains most of the changes introduced in the latest developer beta, these new features are expected to be carried over to the final release, which is anticipated early next month.

iOS 26.1 public beta 2: What's new Alarms and timer controls: The highlight is the new 'Slide to stop' gesture for alarms and timers. In iOS 26, Apple made these tools easier to use with larger buttons to improve accessibility. Now, instead of tapping to stop an alarm, users have to slide, which helps prevent accidental dismissing when trying to hit snooze. The same gesture also applies to timers. Better microphone and audio control: Another new feature lets users adjust external microphone input gain right from the Control Center. They can also choose where locally recorded audio files are saved, offering more flexibility and control over recordings made with connected microphones.