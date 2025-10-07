Home / Technology / Tech News / UST inks $2 bn deals with three healthcare firms for AI transformation

UST inks $2 bn deals with three healthcare firms for AI transformation

UST works with third-party administrator (TPA) technology platforms, positioning the company to lead large-scale transformations for health insurers seeking agility and speed

Representative Picture
BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
Mid-tier information technology company UST said it has signed deals worth more than $2 billion with three healthcare companies to reshape their platforms through data- and AI-driven personalisation, automation, operational transformation, and next-generation digital platforms.
 
UST works with third-party administrator (TPA) technology platforms, positioning the company to lead large-scale transformations for health insurers seeking agility and speed. Across all engagements, UST is making significant investments in infrastructure and innovation to deliver long-term value to clients and the communities they serve.
 
“We are proud to be at the forefront of healthcare transformation at this significant scale. Through these strategic partnerships, we enable our clients to move beyond legacy models — deploying data intelligence, automation, and design thinking to deliver more efficient systems and better health outcomes,” said Anand Nair, head of healthcare and life sciences at UST.
 
Last month, UST decided to sell off HealthProof, a unit dealing with healthcare management solutions, to private equity firm Bain Capital for more than $1 billion to focus on high-growth areas such as enterprise AI, cloud transformation, and data modernisation.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyhealthcare

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

