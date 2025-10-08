Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic to open Bengaluru office in 2026, expand AI footprint in India

Anthropic to open Bengaluru office in 2026, expand AI footprint in India

Anthropic, developer of Claude AI, will open a Bengaluru office in early 2026, expanding its presence in India to drive responsible AI growth and advance Indic language capabilities

Anthropic
It will be Anthropic’s second office in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo, Japan (Photo: Reuters)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:11 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After OpenAI, it is Anthropic — the AI research and development company behind the Claude model — that is expanding its global operations in India. The company on Tuesday announced plans to open an office in Bengaluru as part of its international expansion. Anthropic’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei is visiting India this week to reaffirm the company’s commitment to developing responsible AI systems that promote social benefit and economic growth — aligned with India’s AI ambitions.
 
Anthropic will establish a dedicated local presence beginning with an office in Bengaluru that will open in early 2026 and will hire an in-market team focused on developing AI solutions for uniquely local use cases across the country.
 
Bengaluru was chosen for its strong talent pool and proximity to India’s enterprise ecosystem. It will be Anthropic’s second office in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo, Japan. The company also plans to announce further expansion in the region later this year.
 
“India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets,” said Dario Amodei, Co-Founder and CEO, Anthropic.
 
“There is deep alignment between the challenges India is tackling and our mission as a company — from deploying AI across diverse languages and contexts to building frameworks for responsible governance. India’s AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we’re looking forward to working with organisations in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone,” he added.
 
Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropic, said, “Our expansion comes at a pivotal moment when Indian enterprises and start-ups are seeking AI models they can trust. They need systems that combine frontier performance with the safety and reliability required to support critical business operations at scale. We see remarkable promise in India’s innovation ecosystem — the vibrant start-up and developer communities alongside Indian enterprises are building solutions that impact millions of lives globally.”
 
Claude’s growing presence in India
 
Users in India can access Anthropic’s Claude models through the Anthropic API, via Amazon Bedrock and Google Cloud Vertex AI. This enables Anthropic to serve enterprise customers in their preferred environments while maintaining rigorous security and compliance standards. Additionally, Claude Code, Anthropic’s agentic command line tool, is available to Indian developers seeking to accelerate their workflows through natural language commands in the terminal.
 
Anthropic has more than 300,000 business customers worldwide, and nearly 80 per cent of consumer usage of Claude now comes from outside the US. Indian businesses are already leveraging Claude’s capabilities across varied use cases, including AI coding platform Emergent, the company said. By integrating Claude into its workflows, Emergent has been able to democratise app development through its “vibe coding” platform and is seen as a key example of an AI success story in India.
 
India ranks second globally in Claude usage, behind only the US. Compared to usage in other countries, a disproportionately high share of Claude usage in India is for technical tasks and software development, such as mobile UI design and web app debugging, according to Anthropic’s recently released Economic Index.
 
Focus on Indic languages and social impact
 
Anthropic is investing heavily in enhancing Claude’s Indic language capabilities. The model already supports major Indian languages, and the company plans to launch enhanced performance in Hindi for consumer interfaces. It is also prioritising training in nearly a dozen additional languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. This deeper localisation will help strengthen public sector adoption, education programmes, and wider AI access across India.
 
In India, Anthropic intends to leverage Claude’s analytical capabilities for locally led, data-driven public health initiatives and to collaborate with educational organisations to pilot AI-powered learning tools that could reach millions of students. The company will also work with accelerators and social entrepreneurs to integrate AI into locally relevant solutions. Further details of these partnerships will be shared in the coming months.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Homegrown Arattai tops India app charts, outshines ChatGPT, Gemini

Tech Wrap Oct 7: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, HMD Touch 4G, Vivo V60e launched

AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more

Apple releases iOS 26.1 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Pixel 10 series smartphones can't run Genshin Impact? Here's what we know

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAI ModelsBengaluruOpenAI

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story