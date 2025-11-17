Monday, November 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing Phone 3a Lite to be launched in India on Nov 29: What to expect

Nothing Phone 3a Lite to be launched in India on Nov 29: What to expect

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3a Lite, launched globally in late October, will arrive in India on November 27 with a special variant, retaining the Glyph Light

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3a Lite, which was launched globally on October 29, will debut in India on November 27. Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis has further confirmed that it will be arriving in India with a special variant. The company has not yet revealed whether the Indian variant will boast the same specifications as the global one or not. However, according to the pictures shared by Nothing, it is evident that the Indian variant will sport the same ‘Glyph Light' interface as seen in the global model.
 
The company has said that the launch will bring the distinctive Nothing experience to more users with unmistakable style and innovation at an accessible price. 
 

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: What to expect

It is highly likely that the specifications of the global and Indian variants will largely remain the same, with minor tweaks if required. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite, introduced last month, sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ (1080×2392) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The rear cameras include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro unit, while the front carries a 16MP shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
 
The major design shift is the addition of a single Glyph Light on the back, a simplified take on Nothing’s Glyph Interface. Instead of the multiple LED strips found on the other Phone 3a models, this version uses one LED element that still supports key functions such as silent alerts, essential notifications, camera countdown timers and customisable light sequences for incoming calls and alerts.
 
The phone runs NothingOS 3.5 based on Android 15 and adds a set of AI-driven tools. Essential Space — accessible through the Essential Key — acts as a central hub for managing saved media and notes, allowing natural-language search and quick actions like creating calendar entries from stored content. Other software additions include Smart Drawer for automatic app organisation, Private Space for personal data, and App Locker for securing individual apps.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits HDR brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (EIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

Topics : Gadgets News Technology News Nothing

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

