Apple's big launch week: iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, more arrive; What's next

Apple this week introduced several new devices in the run up to its March 4 event, unveiling updated iPhones, iPads, Macs and external displays across a series of staggered announcements. The launches were spread across multiple days instead of a single keynote presentation.

The company introduced the iPhone 17e, refreshed iPad Air, new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with M5-series chips, updated Studio Displays and a new entry-level MacBook called MacBook Neo. Some products that were earlier expected to launch during the same cycle, however, remain unannounced and may arrive in the coming months.

Below is a look at what Apple has launched so far and what it can still launch.

What Apple launched this week iPhone 17e

iPad Air with M4

MacBook Air with M5

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max

MacBook Neo

Studio Display

Studio Display XDR First day announcements Apple began the week with the launch of the iPhone 17e , the most affordable model in its iPhone 17 series. The device starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant in India, with pre-orders now open and sales starting March 11. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17e debuts at cheaper price than predecessor: Check details The smartphone runs on the A19 chip and features Apple’s C1X modem. It includes a 48MP rear camera, MagSafe support and satellite-based services in supported regions. The device ships with iOS 26 and supports Apple Intelligence features.

Alongside it, Apple unveiled a new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. The new Air model is available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, starting at Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi model. It comes with 12GB unified memory, Apple’s N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 support and the C1X modem on cellular models. Sales begin March 11. Second day announcements On the second day, Apple introduced a new MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip alongside updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. The refreshed lineup brings performance upgrades, higher starting storage, Wi-Fi 7 support and updated connectivity across both consumer and professional segments.

The MacBook Air with M5 features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple said the chip includes a Neural Accelerator in each GPU core aimed at improving AI processing. The laptop now starts with 512GB storage and supports configurations up to 4TB. Connectivity includes Apple’s N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support. ALSO READ: MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (M5): Comparing specs, features, price and more Apple has also expanded the MacBook Pro lineup with M5 Pro and M5 Max variants. These chips feature up to an 18-core CPU and updated GPU architecture designed to handle AI workloads, video editing and 3D rendering. M5 Pro supports up to 64GB unified memory, while M5 Max supports up to 128GB.

Alongside the Macs, Apple unveiled a refreshed Studio Display and an all-new Studio Display XDR, expanding its external monitor lineup. The updated Studio Display retains its 27-inch 5K Retina panel but adds Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and an upgraded 12MP Center Stage camera. The new Studio Display XDR replaces the Pro Display XDR and introduces a mini-LED backlight with up to 2000 nits peak HDR brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Third day announcements On the third day, Apple announced the MacBook Neo, a new entry-level MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip that debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro models. The device introduces a lower price point to Apple’s Mac lineup while retaining features such as an aluminium chassis and Liquid Retina display.

Apple said the MacBook Neo is designed for everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing and media consumption. It runs macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence features and is capable of supporting on-device AI workloads. The MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900 in India for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB model with Touch ID is priced at Rs 79,900. Pre-orders are open and sales begin March 11. Devices that Apple may launch soon iPad 12th generation

Updated Mac Studio

Updated Apple TV 4K

Updated HomePad Mini While Apple announced several devices this week, some products that were previously expected to launch during the same cycle were not introduced.

One of them is the next-generation entry-level iPad. Earlier reports had suggested that Apple could unveil a 12th-generation base iPad powered by the A18 chip. The device is expected to retain a similar design while adding improved performance and potentially supporting Apple Intelligence features. Apple is also believed to be preparing an update to the Mac Studio. The current model runs on M4 Max and M3 Ultra processors, and the next generation could shift to M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips aimed at professional users and demanding creative workloads. Another device that has not yet been announced is a new Apple TV 4K. Reports have suggested that the streaming device may use either the A18 or A17 Pro chip and could include support for Apple Intelligence features along with improved connectivity.