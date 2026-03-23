Apple's entry-level iPad with A18 chip may launch in April: What to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a refreshed version of its entry-level iPad, after skipping an update during its recent round of product announcements. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new base iPad is still on track to arrive in the first half of 2026. The device is expected to bring a performance upgrade along with support for Apple’s AI features.

The report, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, mentioned that the new iPad has been part of Apple’s roadmap for a while and is expected to launch within the iOS 26.4 release window. While an exact launch date has not been confirmed, the timing suggests that the device could be introduced in April, although a delay into May remains possible depending on supply chain conditions.

Apple iPad (A18) refresh: What to expect According to the report, the major change in the upcoming iPad will be the move from the A16 chip to the A18 processor. The current base model uses the A16 chip, which was also seen in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. With the upgrade to the A18, the new iPad is expected to deliver improved performance. ALSO READ: Google may be altering headlines in Search results with AI: Check details The report noted that the A18 chip will enable support for Apple Intelligence, bringing AI features to Apple’s most affordable iPad for the first time. This would address one of the key gaps in Apple’s current lineup, where the base iPad has so far missed out on these capabilities.