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Google may be altering headlines in Search results with AI: Check details

Google is reportedly testing AI-generated headline changes in Search results, replacing or shortening original titles from publishers. Here's what the company said in response

Google, Alphabet

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

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Google is reportedly testing a change in how headlines appear in Search results, with some publishers’ original titles being replaced or shortened. According to a report by The Verge, Google has been displaying modified headlines in some cases, including shortened or reworded versions that may alter the original meaning. The development marks a shift from the traditional “10 blue links” format, where users typically saw the exact headline written by a website.
 
While the company has previously experimented with AI-generated headlines in its Discover feed, this appears to extend similar changes to standard Search results.
 

What’s happening

According to the report, Google has been testing the replacement of original headlines with alternative versions generated or selected by its systems. In some instances, these changes have significantly shortened headlines or removed key context.

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The report noted that Google has a history of modifying page titles in Search to improve clarity, but the current test involves more noticeable changes.

Google responds

Google reportedly told the publication that the test is currently “small” and “narrow,” and not yet approved for a wider rollout. The company said the goal is to better match titles to user queries and improve engagement with web content. It added that the experiment is not limited to news publishers but applies more broadly across different types of websites.
 
The company also confirmed that generative AI is being used in the experiment, though it said any wider rollout may not rely on such models.
It added that these changes are part of its ongoing testing process, describing them as one of many experiments conducted to refine Search. Google further said that it has been adjusting how titles appear in results for years as part of efforts to improve relevance.
 
The Verge report also pointed out that a similar approach was earlier introduced in Google Discover, where AI-generated headlines were initially tested and later rolled out more broadly. This suggests that the current Search experiment, while limited for now, could evolve further depending on user response.

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Topics : Google Google Search artifical intelligence

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

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