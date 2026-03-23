Sony may bring AI-based frame generation tech to PlayStation in future

Sony is planning to bring AI-based frame generation technology to PlayStation consoles in the future. According to The Verge, citing Digital Foundry, PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny said that the technology uses machine learning to generate additional frames between rendered ones, which can make gameplay appear smoother, though it may also introduce some latency.

AI frame generation on PlayStation: What to expect

According to the report, it remains unclear whether the feature will arrive on the current PlayStation 5 Pro or be reserved for a future console such as the PlayStation 6. Sony has already introduced AI-based upscaling through its PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, but frame generation would mark a further step by using AI to predict and insert frames rather than simply enhancing existing ones.

Cerny indicated that there are no releases planned for this year related to the technology, suggesting it is still some time away. The report noted that the PlayStation 6 is unlikely to arrive before 2027, although Sony has previously hinted at next-generation hardware features such as improved ray tracing capabilities. If timelines shift, the company could explore bringing more advanced features to existing hardware like the PS5 Pro.

The report also highlighted that frame generation is not entirely new to consoles. Some PlayStation 5 titles already support AMD’s FSR3-based frame generation, but unlike the proposed approach, it does not rely on machine learning and instead interpolates frames between rendered images.

Nvidia unveils DLSS 5

In related news, Nvidia has recently unveiled DLSS 5, an updated version of its AI-driven graphics technology that shifts focus from just boosting performance to improving real-time visual realism in games. The new system uses a neural rendering model to analyse colour and motion data in each frame, allowing it to generate more detailed lighting, textures and materials on the fly, including finer elements like skin detail and fabric reflections.

Nvidia said that DLSS 5 is designed to run in real time at up to 4K resolution and builds on earlier versions by enhancing how scenes look while maintaining smooth gameplay, and integrates with existing tools like Nvidia Streamline, making it easier for developers to adopt and customise for different game styles.