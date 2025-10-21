Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's AI Siri project hits new hurdles after repeated delays: Report

Apple's AI Siri project hits new hurdles after repeated delays: Report

Apple engineers testing early versions of the new AI-powered Siri reportedly have concerns over its performance, even after a year-long delay in development

Apple's digital assistant Siri

Apple's digital assistant Siri

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly struggling to finalise its long-delayed AI-powered version of Siri, with some engineers expressing doubts about its current performance. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new AI-infused Siri—now expected to launch early next year as part of iOS 26.4—has not yet lived up to internal expectations, despite more than a year of extra development time.
 
According to the report, Gurman said that “people testing iOS 26.4 — the OS version slated to include the new Siri — [have concerns] about the voice assistant’s performance.”

Apple’s AI challenges continue

Apple has faced mounting pressure in the generative AI space, lagging behind competitors like Google and Samsung. At WWDC 2024, the company announced Apple Intelligence, a suite of on-device AI tools including Genmoji, AI-assisted writing, and integration with ChatGPT. However, the biggest part of that vision — an upgraded Siri capable of understanding personal context, interpreting on-screen information, and executing tasks within apps — never arrived.
 

Also Read

Beats Powerbeats Fit

I didn't expect to love 'Beats Powerbeats Fit' earbuds this much, but I do

iOS 26.1 public beta 4 on iPhone 17

iOS 26.1 public beta 4: Apple adds option to tone down liquid glass effect

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple's iPhone Air sold out within minutes of its launch in China

Apple MacBook Air with M4 in Sky Blue colour

Apple prepares MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen, punch-hole camera: Report

smartphone export

India's smartphone exports to US fly high, retreat in top European marketspremium

  The new Siri was originally expected to roll out during the iOS 18 cycle, likely with iOS 18.4 or iOS 18.5, but was quietly delayed. Apple later confirmed that the assistant would need to be re-architected to meet its quality standards, pushing the launch window to 2026. Software chief Craig Federighi acknowledged in an interview that the company required more time to ensure the redesigned Siri lived up to expectations.

Competing visions and ongoing uncertainty

The report stated that Apple currently has two teams developing different versions of the upgraded Siri — one relying on on-device AI models, and another powered by Google’s Gemini through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. Internally, the effort is referred to as a “bake-off” between the two approaches.
  While it remains unclear which model is currently powering Siri in iOS 26.4, Gurman suggests it is likely using Apple’s in-house AI model. However, with ongoing internal concerns and reports of key AI engineers leaving the company, Apple’s ability to deliver a compelling AI assistant in time for its 2026 rollout remains uncertain.
 

More From This Section

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung Galaxy XR headset launches on October 21: Watch livestream here

WhatsApp

WhatsApp explores message limit in one-sided chats to curb spam: Report

Amazon web services, AWS, Amazon

What to know about Amazon's cloud outage that exposed internet's fragility

aws

Amazon's AWS cloud service restored after global outage disrupts businesses

data centre, AI

Fury mounts over global AI frenzy as data centres strain resources

Topics : Apple Siri iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading 2025 TimeStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon