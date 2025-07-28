Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple iPad Pro 2025: M5 chip to dual front cameras, check expected upgrades

Apple iPad Pro 2025: M5 chip to dual front cameras, check expected upgrades

Apple's next iPad Pro could bring major internal upgrades - new chip, improved connectivity, and more - while keeping its sleek design. Here's what to expect

iPad Pro with M4 (2024)

iPad Pro with M4 (2024)

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation iPad Pro later this year, bringing several key upgrades while maintaining the ultra-slim design of the current model. Although the physical design is expected to remain largely the same, under-the-hood changes could significantly enhance the user experience. These may include a new chip, upgraded wireless connectivity, and more RAM across all models. The iPad Pro M5 is anticipated to launch in September or October 2025.

iPad Pro 2025: What to expect

M5 chip upgrade

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple may debut its next-generation M5 chip in the iPad Pro before bringing it to Macs — similar to how the company introduced the M4 chip. This move would mark the most significant upgrade for the flagship iPad, with improvements expected across the central processing unit (CPU), graphic processing unit (GPU), and neural processing unit (NPU). The report also notes that Apple will likely prioritise NPU performance to enable enhanced on-device AI capabilities. 
 

Standard 16GB RAM

The report adds that Apple could offer 16GB of RAM as the default configuration for all iPad Pro models. Currently, that amount of memory is only available on the 1TB variant of the M4 iPad Pro. However, with the M4 Mac lineup now starting at 16GB, it's likely Apple will align the iPad Pro with the same standard. This upgrade would not only improve multitasking and productivity features but also enable better performance for Apple Intelligence tools introduced in iPadOS 26.

Dual front-facing cameras

As per Bloomberg, Apple is planning to introduce dual front-facing cameras in the upcoming M5 iPad Pro — one positioned for landscape use and the other for portrait. The current model moved to a landscape-oriented front camera last year, but Apple may now reintroduce a portrait-facing camera to offer more flexibility based on how users prefer to use their iPad.

Support for Wi-Fi 7

The next iPad Pro is also expected to support Wi-Fi 7, which will bring enhancements in speed, bandwidth, and latency. The M4 iPad Pro currently supports Wi-Fi 6E, but with Apple having adopted Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 lineup, it's likely the iPad Pro will follow suit.

Ships with iPadOS 26

Apple’s 2025 iPad Pro lineup will likely be the first to ship with iPadOS 26, the latest operating system unveiled at WWDC 2025. The update introduces a refreshed “Liquid Glass” visual design, featuring translucent layers, refined animations, and redesigned icons.
 
Productivity also gets a boost with improved multitasking capabilities. These include a revamped windowing system that lets users resize and reposition apps with macOS-style controls, integrated directly into Stage Manager. A floating universal menu bar provides quick access to app-specific functions. 
  The Preview app debuts on iPad, enabling PDF editing and annotation with Apple Pencil. The Files app is getting smarter with folder pinning, enhanced List views, and background task support for video exports. For content creators and professionals, Apple has added features such as per-app microphone selection, voice isolation, and Local Capture for better conferencing and recordings.
 
Lastly, Apple Intelligence enhancements such as Live Translation and smarter Shortcuts will be available system-wide, further enhancing usability.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

