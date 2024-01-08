Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's Vision Pro augmented-reality headset will go on sale from Feb 2

Apple's Vision Pro augmented-reality headset will go on sale from Feb 2

Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive bet since the launch of the iPhone more than a decade ago

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Apple said on Monday its Vision Pro device will be available in the United States from Feb. 2, months after it was launched to capture an augmented-reality (AR) headset market dominated by Facebook-parent Meta Platforms.

Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive bet since the launch of the iPhone more than a decade ago. The AR headset starts at $3,499 and costs more than thrice as much as the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apple's Vision Pro can be pre-ordered starting Jan. 19 at 5 am PST, the company said. The device uses a new chip called R1 that will process information from its sensors in less time than the blink of an eye.
 
The headset will test a market crowded with devices that are yet to gain traction among consumers, and put it in direct competition with Meta after years of clashes between the companies over issues like user privacy and control of developer platforms.
The device must be plugged to a power source at all times.
 
Apple said it tried to reduce the headset weight with an external battery, which can run up to 2 hours.
 
Meta's top-of-the-line Quest Pro mixed reality device, which blends virtual reality with the real world video feed, offers about two hours of battery life directly on the headset, without an external battery pack.
 
Apple launched a new series of iPhones with a titanium shell, a faster chip and improved abilities to play video games, in September, but did not raise prices amid a global smartphone slump.

Also Read

Apple pushes Vision Pro launch date to March, needs further testing: Report

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Apple M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iMac now available for purchase in India

Next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air to debut in March as Apple plans lineup upgrade

Vistara plans to use virtual, augmented reality technologies for training

iPhone lands in functioning condition after 16,000 ft fall from Alaska Air

Vistara plans to use virtual, augmented reality technologies for training

CES 2024: Acer announces AI laptops, monitors, graphic cards, and more

CES 2024: Samsung announces AI chip-powered displays, wireless 8K projector

Future check for Indian startups: 70% see demand for AI solutions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Augmented realityApple Technologyvirtual reality

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story