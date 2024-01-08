Home / Technology / Tech News / CES 2024: Acer announces AI laptops, monitors, graphic cards, and more

CES 2024: Acer announces AI laptops, monitors, graphic cards, and more

Acer at CES 2024 announced Swift Go AI PCs with Intel Core Ultra Processors, two new routers in collaboration with Qualcomm, gaming monitors, and Predator BiFrost and Nitro Series Graphics Cards

Acer products at CES 2024
Taiwanese electronic manufacturer Acer announced Swift Go AI PCs with Intel Core Ultra Processors, two new routers in collaboration with Qualcomm, gaming monitors, and Predator BiFrost and Nitro Series graphics cards. Here is a summary of everything Acer announced at CES 2024:

Acer Swift X 14

Display: 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour range, 500-nit peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR, TrueBlack 500 certification
Processor: Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors
GPU: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
RAM: up to 32GB LPDDR5X
Storage: up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Ports: 2x USB Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x microSD card reader
Features: Dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, FHD webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio
Price: $1,399.99 onwards

Acer Swift Go

Display: 16-inch 3.2K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate / 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 500-nit peak brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour range, DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification
Processor: Intel Core Ultra processors
GPU: Intel Arc built-in GPU
RAM: up to 32GB LPDDR5X
Storage: up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Ports: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader
Features: Dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, 1440p QHD webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio
Price: $749.99 onwards

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition

Display: 15.6-inch UHD IPS display, 100 per cent Adobe RGB colour gamut, 2D and 3D viewing modes
Processor: Intel Core i7 13620H
GPU: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
RAM: up to 32GB DDR5
Storage: up to 2TB
Ports: 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1
Features: Dedicated Micorsoft Copilot key, integrated SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro, Wi-Fi 6
Price: $1,399.99 onwards

Acer Aspire Vero 16

Display: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 per cent sRGB colour space
Processor: up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors
GPU: Intel Arc built-in GPU
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
Storage: up to 2TB dual PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Ports: 2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 (USB-4), HDMI 2.1
Features: 1440p QHD webcam, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth LE Audio
Price: $749.99 onwards

Acer Aspire Go

Display: 14-inch WUXGA panel / 15-inch FHD panel, 16:10 aspect ratio
Processor: Intel Core i3 N-Series / AMD Ryzen 7000 Series
GPU: Intel Arc / Radeon built-in GPU
RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5
Storage: up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 3 SSD
Ports: 2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 (USB-4), HDMI 2.1
Features: Dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, webcam with AI noise reduction, Wi-Fi 6
Price: $249.99 onwards

Predator SpatialLabs View 27 Gaming Monitor

Display: 27-inch 3D 4K display
Brightness: 400nits
Refresh rate: 160 Hz
Features: 2D-3D switchable, AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility
Price: $1,999 onwards

Predator Z57 Gaming Monitor

Display: 57-inch curved, 32:9 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, DCI-P3 98 per cent
Resolution: DUHD (7680x2160)
Brightness: 1000nits
Refresh rate: 120Hz
Features: 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, split-screen (output from two sources)
Price: $2,499.99 onwards

Predator X34 V3 Gaming Monitor: Details

Display: 34-inch curved MiniLED display, 21:9 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, DCI-P3 94 per cent colour gamut
Resolution: QHD(3440x1440)
Refresh rate: 180Hz
Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1
Price: $899.99 onwards

Predator X39 and Predator X34 X OLED Gaming Monitor

Display: 39-inch curved Predator X39, 34-inch curved Predator X34 X, DCI-P3 99 per cent colour gamut
Resolution: UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution
Refresh rate: 240 Hz
Features: Eyesafe 2.0 certified
Price: $1,299.99 onwards

Graphic cards

Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC: Starting $549.99

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC: Starting $509.99

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC: Starting $459.99

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC: announcement in February

Predator Connect Routers

In collaboration with US-based chipmaker Qualcomm, Acer announced Predator Connect X7 5G CPE and Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Routers, with the former combining 5G and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band BE11000 throughput to offer 3.5 Gbps over 5G and low latency of 1 ms.

Topics :AcerAcer laptopGamingLaptopsComputer accessories

First Published: Jan 08 2024

