Apple's 'Welcome home' event on October 13: Smart home devices to watch for

Apple is expected to expand its smart home portfolio with a new home hub featuring a display, an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV, as the company prepares to hold its 'Welcome home' event on October 13. The event is expected to focus on devices that bring voice assistance, entertainment and connected home controls together. The launch comes as Apple looks to strengthen its position in the smart home market, where Amazon and Google already offer connected speakers, displays and home automation products.

Apple is also reportedly planning another event around October 27, featuring its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, an OLED iPad mini and updated M6-powered MacBook Pro and iMac models, according to Bloomberg.

'Welcome home' on October 13: What to expect Apple's senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, teased the launch in a post on X on October 8. The post featured a short video showing two people embroidering Apple's rainbow-coloured logo, followed by the words "Welcome home" and the date October 13. The tagline points towards a focus on home products, although Joswiak did not name any devices in the post. According to Bloomberg's reporting, the expected lineup includes a smart home hub with a display, an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV. Smart home hub with display The main expected announcement is a smart home hub, reportedly called HomeView, which could serve as a central interface for controlling connected devices and accessing Apple services. According to a previous report, the device is expected to feature a 6-inch square display and Apple's A18 chip. It could be available in a countertop version with a speaker base and a wall-mounted variant.

The hub is expected to work with Siri, allowing users to control compatible smart home appliances through voice commands. It could also display personalised information, including calendar appointments, messages, contacts and notes, based on the household member using it. ALSO READ: Meta says new Muse model reaches AI frontier after aggressive push Other anticipated uses include FaceTime calls, music playback, viewing photos and accessing information such as weather updates. The device is expected to support a selection of Apple applications, though it may not offer a dedicated App Store. Updated HomePod mini Apple is also expected to introduce an updated HomePod mini. The new model is reportedly set to retain the existing speaker's compact design while receiving a faster processor to support newer Siri capabilities. According to reports, the speaker could use Apple's S10 chip and be offered in additional colour options, including pink and green, alongside existing finishes.

The update would allow Apple to strengthen its smart speaker range while integrating it more closely with the company's wider smart home ecosystem. New Apple TV A new Apple TV is also anticipated at the October 13 launch. The device is expected to retain the current set-top box design but receive a faster processor. ALSO READ: AI models may soon self-replicate without access to data centers: Anthropic Reports suggest it could use Apple's A19 chip and feature built-in microphones for voice commands, potentially allowing users to interact with Siri without relying entirely on the remote or a connected HomePod. The remote could also include a built-in speaker to help users locate it.

Release timeline Apple has reportedly also invited members of the media to an "Apple Experience" in Tribeca, New York, scheduled for 9 am Eastern Time on October 13. It remains unclear whether the products will be unveiled through a presentation or announced through press releases. According to FoneArena's report, the updated HomePod mini and Apple TV could reach stores on October 30, while the HomeView smart home hub may arrive around mid-November. These dates have not been officially confirmed. Another Apple launch expected later in October Apple is reportedly planning a second product launch around October 27, with its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, a new iPad mini and refreshed MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by M6 chips, according to Bloomberg. The launch is expected to include an online video presentation and an in-person event for the media, with the lineup aimed at creative professionals working in video production, photo editing and music production.