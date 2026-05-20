Deep-tech boom has taken K'taka startups past $300 bn mark: Priyank Kharge

For example, the state government is running very-large scale integration (VLSI) models for semiconductor upskilling and re-skilling with help of companies and startups working in these areas, he said.

Apart from startups, the state government is also providing financial and non-financial incentives to companies and startups that are looking to set up operations in cities outside of the capital city of Bengaluru, Kharge said.

Even though a decongestion of Bengaluru will take time, Kharge is hopeful that the policy will have long-term positive impact as one third of the 30-35 companies that operate Global Capability Centres (GCC) in the state have opted to shift outside the capital city. The idea behind the policy was to drive investment where the talent is, rather than bringing the talent to where investment has already been made or will be made, he said.